Petrol Restrictions for Helmetless Bikers in Balod District

CG News: Prioritise Tree Plantation After Site Selection Officials were instructed to select locations for tree plantation in their respective office complexes and other necessary places and to complete this task with special priority. She stated that there should be no shortage of saplings for this work. She congratulated the officials on the success of the ‘Sushasan Tihar’ initiative. On this occasion, the in-charge CEO of the Zila Panchayat, Chandrakant Kaushik, Additional Collector Nutan Kanwar, and others were present.

Information Taken on Accident Prevention The Collector sought information from the concerned department officials regarding the measures being taken to prevent road accidents in the district. The Collector directed the officials of the Food and related departments to hold a meeting with the petrol pump operators of the district and instruct them not to provide petrol to those coming to petrol pumps without helmets on their two-wheelers. She also instructed to display this information in all petrol pumps.