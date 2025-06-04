scriptPetrol Restrictions for Helmetless Bikers in Balod District | Latest News | Patrika News
Balod

Petrol Restrictions for Helmetless Bikers in Balod District

Balod District, Chhattisgarh, to Enforce Mandatory Helmet Rule for Bikers Bikers in Balod district, Chhattisgarh, are set to face stricter enforcement of helmet rules.

BalodJun 04, 2025 / 02:56 pm

Patrika Desk

CG News, Balod petrol pump

CG News: Collector Divya Umesh Mishra has directed that extensive tree plantation should be carried out in all government office complexes and necessary locations in the district following the arrival of the monsoon. Instructions have also been given to ensure proper care of the planted saplings. Additionally, instructions were given not to provide fuel to drivers arriving at petrol pumps without wearing helmets.

CG News: Prioritise Tree Plantation After Site Selection

Officials were instructed to select locations for tree plantation in their respective office complexes and other necessary places and to complete this task with special priority. She stated that there should be no shortage of saplings for this work. She congratulated the officials on the success of the ‘Sushasan Tihar’ initiative. On this occasion, the in-charge CEO of the Zila Panchayat, Chandrakant Kaushik, Additional Collector Nutan Kanwar, and others were present.

Information Taken on Accident Prevention

The Collector sought information from the concerned department officials regarding the measures being taken to prevent road accidents in the district. The Collector directed the officials of the Food and related departments to hold a meeting with the petrol pump operators of the district and instruct them not to provide petrol to those coming to petrol pumps without helmets on their two-wheelers. She also instructed to display this information in all petrol pumps.

