Balod

Four Injured as CRPF Bus Overturns in Chhattisgarh

Road Accident in Chhattisgarh: A bus carrying CRPF personnel overturned late at night in Balod district, Chhattisgarh.

Balod

Patrika Desk

Sep 20, 2025

Road Accident: A major accident has been reported from Balod district, Chhattisgarh. Late Friday night, a passenger bus carrying CRPF personnel returning from duty in Raipur overturned on the roadside. The accident occurred near Shikaritola village in the Dallirajhara police station area.

According to reports, the Payal Travels bus, carrying 16 CRPF personnel and about 15 other passengers, was returning from Raipur to the Bhopalpatnam camp. Around 12:15 am, the bus suddenly overturned. Four passengers were seriously injured in the accident, while one jawan sustained a hand injury. The injured have been admitted to Shaheed Hospital for treatment.

Road Accident: In the accident, the CRPF personnel's belongings and mobile phones were crushed under the bus. After the incident, the bus driver fled the scene. Upon receiving information about the accident, the police arrived at the scene and initiated rescue operations. The police are currently investigating the matter.

Published on:

20 Sept 2025 10:00 am

English News / Chhattisgarh / Balod / Four Injured as CRPF Bus Overturns in Chhattisgarh
