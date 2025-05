Upon receiving information, the police arrived at the scene, retrieved the body, conducted a panchnama (post-mortem report), and sent it to the Community Health Centre, Saja for autopsy. The deceased young man had been married for four years.

He worked as a DJ sound operator and goods vehicle driver. Devkar police outpost in-charge, Udayram Tandek , informed that no suicide note was found at the scene. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway.