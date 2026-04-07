7 April 2026,

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Bhilai

Massive Fire at Bhilai Steel Plant, Five Injured, Fire Brigade on Scene

Bhilai Steel Plant Fire: A fierce fire suddenly broke out this morning at the Bhilai Steel Plant in Durg district of Chhattisgarh.

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Bhilai

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Patrika Desk

Apr 07, 2026

bhilai steel plant fire news

Fire breaks out at Bhilai Steel Plant’s Power Blowing Station (Photo: Patrika)

Bhilai Steel Plant Fire: A mishap occurred at the Bhilai Steel Plant this morning. A severe fire broke out in Power Plant-2 (PBS-2) on Tuesday following a sudden blast. It is reported that the blast occurred in the turbine section (25 MW turbine area), after which the fire spread rapidly. Five employees sustained burn injuries in the intense fire, while other employees managed to escape and save their lives.

Bhilai Steel Plant Fire: Fire brigade vehicles at the scene

A video of the fire at the Bhilai Steel Plant has also surfaced, showing flames rising up to 10 feet. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Smoke engulfed the area around the plant due to the fire. Employees present at the time of the incident escaped through a rear exit. Upon receiving information, more than half a dozen fire brigade vehicles reached the spot.

Two BSP and three contract labourers injured

Upon receiving information about the fire, senior plant officials also arrived at the scene and gathered details about the incident. Half a dozen fire brigade vehicles were attempting to douse the flames. The extent of the damage is not yet known, though there are reports of cable fires. In the accident, five employees sustained burn injuries, including two BSP employees and three contract labourers. One BSP employee suffered a fractured leg, while the others sustained minor injuries.

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Published on:

07 Apr 2026 03:27 pm

News / Chhattisgarh / Bhilai / Massive Fire at Bhilai Steel Plant, Five Injured, Fire Brigade on Scene

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