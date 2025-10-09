Major Revelation: Toxic Cough Syrup Was Banned Two Years Ago, WHO Seeks Clarification

Cough Syrup Case: A major revelation has emerged in the case of children who died due to cough syrup. The formula used to make this cough syrup was banned by the government two years ago for children up to 4 years of age. In an order issued to the states on December 18, 2023, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation stated that Chlorpheniramine Maleate IP 2 mg and Phenylephrine HCl IP 5 mg combination should not be given to children up to four years of age. This order was issued under file 04-01/2022-DC. The order issued by the Drugs Controller General of India, Dr. Rajiv Singh Raghuvanshi, stated that a warning should also be printed on the labels and promotional material of syrups containing this combination. This was not followed.