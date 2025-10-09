Major Revelation: Toxic Cough Syrup Was Banned Two Years Ago, WHO Seeks Clarification

Cough Syrup Case: Shocking Update (Photo: Social Media)
Cough Syrup Case: A major revelation has emerged in the case of children who died due to cough syrup. The formula used to make this cough syrup was banned by the government two years ago for children up to 4 years of age. In an order issued to the states on December 18, 2023, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation stated that Chlorpheniramine Maleate IP 2 mg and Phenylephrine HCl IP 5 mg combination should not be given to children up to four years of age. This order was issued under file 04-01/2022-DC. The order issued by the Drugs Controller General of India, Dr. Rajiv Singh Raghuvanshi, stated that a warning should also be printed on the labels and promotional material of syrups containing this combination. This was not followed.
It is noteworthy that the Tamil Nadu government has sealed a pharmaceutical factory located in Kanchipuram. The action was taken due to the Coldrif cough syrup. The Food Safety and Drug Administration Department of Tamil Nadu had declared the syrup samples as adulterated on October 4.
After shutting down Srisan, the Drug Controller of Tamil Nadu and its government have washed their hands off the matter. Officials from the Madhya Pradesh Health Department state that the drug controller there is unwilling to disclose how much of the toxic solvent, illegally used in Coldrif, was manufactured by the company. They are also not revealing since when Srisan has been selling it and to which states it has been supplied.
Due to the negligence of Tamil Nadu-based companies (Coldrif) and officials, the toxic trade found a foothold in Madhya Pradesh and several other states. The Madhya Pradesh government provided detailed information to the Centre on Wednesday.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has sought clarification from Indian authorities regarding the export of 'Coldrif'. The health agency has asked Indian officials whether this syrup has been sent abroad, so that an alert can be issued if necessary.
