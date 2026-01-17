Dreaded Naxal leader DVCM Dilip Bedja killed in Bijapur

Major blow to Naxals: dreaded leader DVCM Dilip Bedja killed in Bijapur (Photo: Patrika)
CG Naxal Encounter: Big news has emerged from the Naxal-affected Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh. Security forces have once again achieved a major success. In an encounter that has been ongoing since morning, jawans have gunned down the dreaded Naxal leader DVCM Dilip Bedja. Sporadic firing continues in the area even after the encounter.
According to information received, this operation is being jointly conducted by jawans of the Bijapur District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force (STF), and Cobra Battalion. Based on intelligence inputs, security forces had cordoned off the Naxal-affected area and launched a search operation, during which the Naxals opened fire.
According to security sources, there is a possibility that several other Naxals have been killed or injured at the encounter site. There is also information that some Naxals are trapped in the jungle, due to which the operation has been intensified.
Following the encounter, security forces have cordoned off the entire area. Additional jawans have been sent to the spot, and a thorough search operation is being conducted. Security forces are on high alert to deal with any situation.
DVCM Dilip Bedja was considered an active and influential leader of the Naxal organisation. His killing has dealt a major blow to the Naxal network active in Bijapur and surrounding areas. Security agencies consider this success significant in the anti-Naxal campaign.
