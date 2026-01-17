17 January 2026,

Saturday

Bijapur

Dreaded Naxal leader DVCM Dilip Bedja killed in Bijapur

CG Naxal Encounter: Big news has emerged from the Naxal-affected Bijapur district. Security forces have once again achieved a major success.

less than 1 minute read

Bijapur

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 17, 2026

नक्सलियों को बड़ा झटका! बीजापुर में एक और खूंखार नक्सली लीडर ढेर, जानें कौन है DVCM दिलीप बेड़जा

Major blow to Naxals: dreaded leader DVCM Dilip Bedja killed in Bijapur (Photo: Patrika)

CG Naxal Encounter: Big news has emerged from the Naxal-affected Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh. Security forces have once again achieved a major success. In an encounter that has been ongoing since morning, jawans have gunned down the dreaded Naxal leader DVCM Dilip Bedja. Sporadic firing continues in the area even after the encounter.

CG Naxal Encounter: Success in Joint Operation

According to information received, this operation is being jointly conducted by jawans of the Bijapur District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force (STF), and Cobra Battalion. Based on intelligence inputs, security forces had cordoned off the Naxal-affected area and launched a search operation, during which the Naxals opened fire.

Possibility of Several Other Naxals Being Killed

According to security sources, there is a possibility that several other Naxals have been killed or injured at the encounter site. There is also information that some Naxals are trapped in the jungle, due to which the operation has been intensified.

Area Cordoned Off, Search Operation Underway

Following the encounter, security forces have cordoned off the entire area. Additional jawans have been sent to the spot, and a thorough search operation is being conducted. Security forces are on high alert to deal with any situation.

Major Blow to Naxal Network

DVCM Dilip Bedja was considered an active and influential leader of the Naxal organisation. His killing has dealt a major blow to the Naxal network active in Bijapur and surrounding areas. Security agencies consider this success significant in the anti-Naxal campaign.

17 Jan 2026 03:52 pm

CG News: नेशनल पार्क क्षेत्र में सुरक्षा बलों की बड़ी कार्रवाई, 6 नक्सलियों को किया ढेर, एक पकड़ाया
Naxalites kill 3 people
Bijapur Naxal Encounter: मुठभेड़ में 20 से ज्यादा नक्सलियों ढेर, कर्रेगुट्टा पहाड़ी पर 15 दिनों से चल रही फायरिंग...
