Naxal Encounter: 14 Maoists Killed in Bijapur-Sukma, Intense Firing Continues

Naxal Encounter
Security forces have achieved a significant success in anti-Naxal operations in the Bastar range. A total of 14 Naxalites' bodies have been recovered from separate encounters. These include two from Bijapur district and 12 from Sukma district.
Security forces have also recovered a large cache of weapons, including AK-47, INSAS, and SLR rifles, from the encounter sites. It is being said that a major conspiracy of the Naxalites has been foiled due to this. Security forces launched a search operation after receiving concrete information about the presence of armed Maoists in the southern areas of Bijapur and Sukma districts. Under the operation, DRG (District Reserve Guard) teams were sent to the South Bastar region.
Sporadic firing continued between the DRG and Maoists in Bijapur district from around 5:00 AM. Sporadic firing continued between security forces and Naxalites in Sukma district from around 8:00 AM.
Naxal Encounter: So far, 14 Maoists' bodies have been recovered from the encounter sites during the search operation. However, the operation is still ongoing. The exact location of the encounter, the number of security forces involved, and other sensitive information have been withheld to ensure the safety of the deployed personnel.
The Bastar range has long been considered a sensitive area for Naxal activities. Bijapur and Sukma districts have been specific strongholds of Maoist organisations, where incidents such as attacks on security forces, obstruction of road construction, and intimidation of villagers have been reported. In view of these challenges, anti-Naxal operations are continuously being conducted in this area on the instructions of the state and central governments.
In recent times, intelligence agencies received concrete information about the presence of armed Maoists in the border and southern areas of Bijapur and Sukma. Based on the information, joint teams of several security forces, including the District Reserve Guard (DRG), were sent on a search operation. During this, encounters took place between security forces and Naxalites at different locations.
Security forces achieved a major success in these encounters, with the recovery of 14 Naxalites' bodies. These include two from Bijapur district and 12 from Sukma district. In addition, advanced weapons and ammunition were recovered from the encounter sites, leading to the belief that a major violent conspiracy of the Naxalites has been foiled.
Due to security reasons and the sensitivity of the operation, detailed information about the operation has not yet been shared. According to officials, the objective of the operation is to restore peace in the region, weaken the Naxal network, and provide a secure environment for the common people. Detailed information will be released after the operation is completed.
Bijapur
Chhattisgarh
