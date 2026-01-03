Naxal Encounter: 14 Maoists Killed in Bijapur-Sukma, Intense Firing Continues

Security forces have also recovered a large cache of weapons, including AK-47, INSAS, and SLR rifles, from the encounter sites. It is being said that a major conspiracy of the Naxalites has been foiled due to this. Security forces launched a search operation after receiving concrete information about the presence of armed Maoists in the southern areas of Bijapur and Sukma districts. Under the operation, DRG (District Reserve Guard) teams were sent to the South Bastar region.