Shefali Jariwala Passes Away: Post-Mortem to Reveal Cause

The actress’s body was brought to Cooper Hospital in Andheri at 12:30 am and sent for a post-mortem.

Jun 28, 2025 / 08:37 am

Patrika Desk

Shefali Jariwala passes away

Shefali Jariwala Passes Away: Shefali Jariwala, famed for her appearance in “Kaanta Laga” and a contestant on “Bigg Boss 13”, has passed away. The 42-year-old’s death is reportedly due to cardiac arrest. Her sudden demise has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry. However, police and forensic teams are investigating.

Sudden Chest Pain

According to reports, the actress, who resided in Andheri Lokhandwala, Mumbai, fell ill around 11 in the night. Experiencing chest pain, her husband, Parag Tyagi, rushed her to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced her dead.

Body Sent for Post-Mortem

The actress’s body was brought to Cooper Hospital in Andheri at 12:30 am and sent for a post-mortem. According to the Assistant Medical Officer (AMO) of Cooper Hospital, the body was brought from another hospital to ascertain the cause of death through the post-mortem report.

Shefali Jariwala’s Glamorous Journey

Shefali Jariwala was born on 15 December 1982 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Her father’s name was Satish Jariwala and her mother’s name was Sunita Jariwala. In 2014, Shefali married TV actor Parag Tyagi.

Made her Mark with “Kaanta Laga”

Shefali rose to fame with the iconic 2002 music video “Kaanta Laga”. Her dance, glamorous look, tattoos, belly button piercing, and modern outfit in the video earned her the moniker “Kaanta Laga Girl”. The song’s success ushered in a new era of remix music in India.

Also Worked in Several TV Serials

Shefali subsequently worked in several TV serials and projects, receiving critical acclaim for her acting. She participated in Bigg Boss season 13 as a wild card entry. Her behaviour and romance in the show won the hearts of viewers. She also participated in Nach Baliye season 5. With her outspoken nature and superb dancing, Shefali remained popular among fans.
 

