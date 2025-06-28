Shefali Jariwala Passes Away: Post-Mortem to Reveal Cause

Sudden Chest Pain According to reports, the actress, who resided in Andheri Lokhandwala, Mumbai, fell ill around 11 in the night. Experiencing chest pain, her husband, Parag Tyagi, rushed her to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced her dead.

In a heartbreaking development, actress and model #ShefaliJariwala, best known for her iconic appearance in the early 2000s music video Kaanta Laga passes away at 42. Shefali was brought to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital in Andheri some time ago but tragically, she was… pic.twitter.com/4VHRv4PXXS— Filmfare (@filmfare) June 27, 2025 Body Sent for Post-Mortem The actress's body was brought to Cooper Hospital in Andheri at 12:30 am and sent for a post-mortem. According to the Assistant Medical Officer (AMO) of Cooper Hospital, the body was brought from another hospital to ascertain the cause of death through the post-mortem report.

Shefali Jariwala’s Glamorous Journey Shefali Jariwala was born on 15 December 1982 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Her father’s name was Satish Jariwala and her mother’s name was Sunita Jariwala. In 2014, Shefali married TV actor Parag Tyagi.

Made her Mark with “Kaanta Laga” Shefali rose to fame with the iconic 2002 music video “Kaanta Laga”. Her dance, glamorous look, tattoos, belly button piercing, and modern outfit in the video earned her the moniker “Kaanta Laga Girl”. The song’s success ushered in a new era of remix music in India.