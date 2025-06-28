Shefali Jariwala Passes Away: Post-Mortem to Reveal Cause

Sudden Chest Pain According to reports, the actress, who resided in Andheri Lokhandwala, Mumbai, fell ill around 11 in the night. Experiencing chest pain, her husband, Parag Tyagi, rushed her to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced her dead.
Body Sent for Post-Mortem The actress’s body was brought to Cooper Hospital in Andheri at 12:30 am and sent for a post-mortem. According to the Assistant Medical Officer (AMO) of Cooper Hospital, the body was brought from another hospital to ascertain the cause of death through the post-mortem report.
Shefali Jariwala’s Glamorous Journey Shefali Jariwala was born on 15 December 1982 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Her father’s name was Satish Jariwala and her mother’s name was Sunita Jariwala. In 2014, Shefali married TV actor Parag Tyagi.
Made her Mark with “Kaanta Laga” Shefali rose to fame with the iconic 2002 music video “Kaanta Laga”. Her dance, glamorous look, tattoos, belly button piercing, and modern outfit in the video earned her the moniker “Kaanta Laga Girl”. The song’s success ushered in a new era of remix music in India.
Also Worked in Several TV Serials Shefali subsequently worked in several TV serials and projects, receiving critical acclaim for her acting. She participated in Bigg Boss season 13 as a wild card entry. Her behaviour and romance in the show won the hearts of viewers. She also participated in Nach Baliye season 5. With her outspoken nature and superb dancing, Shefali remained popular among fans.