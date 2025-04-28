scriptSunny Deol Announces ‘Border 2’ Through Instagram Update | Latest News | Patrika News
Sunny Deol Announces ‘Border 2’ Through Instagram Update

Border 2 Update: Sunny Deol has shared good news regarding his film ‘Border 2’ with his fans via a social media post.

Apr 28, 2025 / 02:01 pm

Patrika Desk

Border 2 Update

Border 2

Border 2 Update: Sunny Deol’s film Jaat is currently creating a storm at the box office. Following Gadar 2, Sunny Deol has made a spectacular return to cinemas. Jaat has given tough competition to Akshay Kumar’s Kesari 2 and Salman Khan’s Sikandar. Meanwhile, Sunny Deol has shared another significant update. He has posted about his upcoming film, Border 2, announcing that filming has commenced. Deol made this post from Dehradun.

Sunny Deol’s Post on Border 2

Sunny Deol’s film ‘Border 2’ is a sequel to the 1997 film Border. Sunny Deol himself recently posted a story on his Instagram account. In this post, he wrote that he had arrived in Dehradun amidst wild weather and a beautiful sunset to begin filming for Border 2. Sunny’s post clearly indicates that he is currently in Dehradun and has started shooting for his upcoming film.
Sunny Deol Announces ‘Jaat 2’

Sunny Deol Instagram

Film Border to be Released Next Year

Some time ago, Sunny Deol shared a video announcing that he would soon begin shooting for Border 2. Fans are eagerly awaiting Sunny Deol’s next film, Border 2. Besides Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, and Diljit Dosanjh will be seen in prominent roles. Regarding the film’s release, ‘Border 2’ is slated for release next year, on 23 January 2026.

