Sunny Deol Announces ‘Border 2’ Through Instagram Update

Sunny Deol’s Post on Border 2 Sunny Deol’s film ‘Border 2’ is a sequel to the 1997 film Border. Sunny Deol himself recently posted a story on his Instagram account. In this post, he wrote that he had arrived in Dehradun amidst wild weather and a beautiful sunset to begin filming for Border 2. Sunny’s post clearly indicates that he is currently in Dehradun and has started shooting for his upcoming film.

Sunny Deol Announces 'Jaat 2' Film Border to be Released Next Year Some time ago, Sunny Deol shared a video announcing that he would soon begin shooting for Border 2. Fans are eagerly awaiting Sunny Deol's next film, Border 2. Besides Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, and Diljit Dosanjh will be seen in prominent roles. Regarding the film's release, 'Border 2' is slated for release next year, on 23 January 2026.