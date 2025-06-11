script14-Year-Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi Blasts 190 Before England Trip | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Cricket News

14-Year-Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi Blasts 190 Before England Trip

Vaibhav Suryavanshi: 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi has once again displayed his batting prowess. He recently grabbed headlines with a blistering innings of 190 runs off just 90 balls, ahead of an England tour.

BharatJun 11, 2025 / 09:31 am

Patrika Desk

Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Vaibhav Suryavanshi (Photo: X@/rajasthanroyals)

Vaibhav Suryavanshi: 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who created a sensation in IPL 2025, has played another explosive innings before his England tour. During a practice match at the Bengaluru-based Centre of Excellence, Vaibhav scored a whirlwind 190 runs off just 90 balls, hitting numerous boundaries and sixes. Although he missed out on a double century, it’s worth noting that Vaibhav had already smashed a century off just 35 balls for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025. His outstanding IPL performance earned him a place in India’s Under-19 squad for the England tour.

Team to Tour England Under Ayush Mhatre’s Leadership

The Indian Under-19 team, led by Ayush Mhatre, is set to depart for its England tour. This team includes the 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi. Before leaving for England, Vaibhav played a blistering 190-run innings in a practice match on Tuesday. He scored runs all around the ground with big shots, hitting impressive sixes over mid-wicket, long-on, and point.

Matches During the England Tour

While the Indian senior team will play a five-match Test series in England, the India Under-19 team will play a practice match followed by a five-match ODI series against the England Under-19 team. This will be followed by two multi-day matches.
Read this too: England batsmen wreaked havoc, scoring their second-highest ever T20i total

Indian Under-19 Squad

Ayush Mhatre (Captain), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Rahul Kumar, Abhignan Kundu (Vice-captain and Wicket-keeper), Vihan Malhotra, Maulyarajsinh Chawda, Harvansh Singh (Wicket-keeper), Kanishk Chauhan, RS Ambrish, Khilean Patel, Yudhajit Guha, Henil Patel, Pranav Raghavendra, Aditya Rana, Anmoljeet Singh and Mohammad Enan. Standby Players- Naman Pushpak, Vedant Trivedi, D Deepesh, Vikalp Tiwari and Alankit Rapole (Wicket-keeper).

News / Sports / Cricket News / 14-Year-Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi Blasts 190 Before England Trip

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Weather Update Rain Alert: Orange Alert for Seven States, Heavy Winds and Thunderstorms Expected

National News

Weather Update Rain Alert: Orange Alert for Seven States, Heavy Winds and Thunderstorms Expected

in 5 hours

Sonam, Accused in Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case, Appears in Shillong Court After Midnight Journey

News Bulletin

Sonam, Accused in Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case, Appears in Shillong Court After Midnight Journey

in 5 hours

Train ticket confirmation: Chart to be prepared 24 hours before journey instead of 4 hours

National News

Train ticket confirmation: Chart to be prepared 24 hours before journey instead of 4 hours

in 5 hours

14-Year-Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi Blasts 190 Before England Trip

Cricket News

14-Year-Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi Blasts 190 Before England Trip

in 5 hours

Latest Cricket News

West Indies' Nicholas Pooran Retires from International Cricket at 29

Cricket News

West Indies' Nicholas Pooran Retires from International Cricket at 29

20 hours ago

BCCI Announces Revised Schedule for India's Home Test Series

Cricket News

BCCI Announces Revised Schedule for India's Home Test Series

2 days ago

Andy Flower, Not Virat Kohli, Mastermind Behind RCB's Maiden IPL Title

Cricket News

Andy Flower, Not Virat Kohli, Mastermind Behind RCB's Maiden IPL Title

2 days ago

Rinku Singh and Priya Saroj's Emotional Engagement After Three-Year Wait

Cricket News

Rinku Singh and Priya Saroj's Emotional Engagement After Three-Year Wait

2 days ago

Trending Sports News

14-Year-Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi Blasts 190 Before England Trip

क्रिकेट

14-Year-Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi Blasts 190 Before England Trip

in 5 hours

West Indies' Nicholas Pooran Retires from International Cricket at 29

क्रिकेट

West Indies' Nicholas Pooran Retires from International Cricket at 29

20 hours ago

BCCI Announces Revised Schedule for India's Home Test Series

क्रिकेट

BCCI Announces Revised Schedule for India's Home Test Series

2 days ago

Andy Flower, Not Virat Kohli, Mastermind Behind RCB's Maiden IPL Title

क्रिकेट

Andy Flower, Not Virat Kohli, Mastermind Behind RCB's Maiden IPL Title

2 days ago

Rinku Singh and Priya Saroj's Emotional Engagement After Three-Year Wait

क्रिकेट

Rinku Singh and Priya Saroj's Emotional Engagement After Three-Year Wait

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.