14-Year-Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi Blasts 190 Before England Trip

Team to Tour England Under Ayush Mhatre’s Leadership The Indian Under-19 team, led by Ayush Mhatre, is set to depart for its England tour. This team includes the 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi. Before leaving for England, Vaibhav played a blistering 190-run innings in a practice match on Tuesday. He scored runs all around the ground with big shots, hitting impressive sixes over mid-wicket, long-on, and point.
Matches During the England Tour While the Indian senior team will play a five-match Test series in England, the India Under-19 team will play a practice match followed by a five-match ODI series against the England Under-19 team. This will be followed by two multi-day matches.
Indian Under-19 Squad
Ayush Mhatre (Captain), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Rahul Kumar, Abhignan Kundu (Vice-captain and Wicket-keeper), Vihan Malhotra, Maulyarajsinh Chawda, Harvansh Singh (Wicket-keeper), Kanishk Chauhan, RS Ambrish, Khilean Patel, Yudhajit Guha, Henil Patel, Pranav Raghavendra, Aditya Rana, Anmoljeet Singh and Mohammad Enan. Standby Players- Naman Pushpak, Vedant Trivedi, D Deepesh, Vikalp Tiwari and Alankit Rapole (Wicket-keeper).