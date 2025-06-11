14-Year-Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi Blasts 190 Before England Trip

Team to Tour England Under Ayush Mhatre’s Leadership The Indian Under-19 team, led by Ayush Mhatre, is set to depart for its England tour. This team includes the 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi. Before leaving for England, Vaibhav played a blistering 190-run innings in a practice match on Tuesday. He scored runs all around the ground with big shots, hitting impressive sixes over mid-wicket, long-on, and point.

Matches During the England Tour While the Indian senior team will play a five-match Test series in England, the India Under-19 team will play a practice match followed by a five-match ODI series against the England Under-19 team. This will be followed by two multi-day matches.