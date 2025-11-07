IND vs AUS: Last match of the series to be played in Brisbane, only this team has scored over 200 runs here

It is worth noting that the first match of the five-match T20 series against Australia was abandoned due to rain. Following that, Australia took a lead by winning the second match by 4 wickets. Team India levelled the series by winning the third match played in Hobart by 5 wickets. The fourth match was played in Queensland, where India secured a 48-run victory, taking a 2-1 lead in the series. Thus, the fifth match of the series has become decisive.