Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Bihar Election 2025

Weather

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Cricket News

IND vs AUS: Last match of the series to be played in Brisbane, only this team has scored over 200 runs here

The Gabba ground is famous for Test cricket, but batsmen face significant challenges in the T20 format here. In international T20 matches played at this venue so far, a team has scored 200 or more runs only once. That historic encounter was played between Australia and South Africa on January 9, 2006.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 07, 2025

India and Australia to play final T20 match in Brisbane (Photo: ESPNcricinfo)

India vs Australia 5th T20: The five-match international T20 series between India and Australia has reached an exciting juncture. The fifth and deciding match of the series is scheduled to be played at Brisbane's renowned Gabba ground. In the history of T20 international cricket at this venue, a team has crossed the 200-run mark only once.

Only One 200+ Score in International T20s at The Gabba

The Gabba is famous for Test cricket, but in the T20 format, batsmen face significant challenges here. In international T20 matches played at this venue so far, a team has scored 200 or more runs only once. That historic match was played on January 9, 2006, between Australia and South Africa.

Damien Martyn Missed Out on a Century

In that match, batting first, Australia amassed 209 runs for the loss of 3 wickets in 20 overs. This remains the highest team score in international T20s at Brisbane. For Australia, Damien Martyn played a brilliant innings of 96 runs off 56 balls, which included 7 fours and 5 sixes. Andrew Symonds contributed an unbeaten 54 runs from just 26 balls. With the help of these explosive innings, Australia posted this historic total.

South African Team Collapsed Like a Pack of Cards

In response, the South African team crumbled like a pack of cards and was bowled out for just 114 runs in 18.3 overs. For South Africa, Mark Boucher top-scored with 29 runs, while Shaun Pollock made 24. The team's batting faltered completely, and Australia won the match by 95 runs. The Gabba is a very large ground, and due to the bounce of the pitch, hitting boundaries is not easy. The average score at this venue is around 160-180.

India Lost Due to Duckworth-Lewis Method

India's highest score in international T20s at Brisbane is 169 for 7 wickets, which they scored against Australia themselves on November 21, 2018. That match was affected by rain, and India lost under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method. In that match, batting first, Australia scored 158 for 4 wickets in a rain-reduced 17 overs. While chasing the target, India scored 169 for 7 wickets in 17 overs. India adopted an aggressive approach in their batting, but according to the DLS method, after adjusting the target, India lost the match by 4 runs.

It is worth noting that the first match of the five-match T20 series against Australia was abandoned due to rain. Following that, Australia took a lead by winning the second match by 4 wickets. Team India levelled the series by winning the third match played in Hobart by 5 wickets. The fourth match was played in Queensland, where India secured a 48-run victory, taking a 2-1 lead in the series. Thus, the fifth match of the series has become decisive.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

07 Nov 2025 12:33 pm

English News / Sports / Cricket News / IND vs AUS: Last match of the series to be played in Brisbane, only this team has scored over 200 runs here

Big News

View All

Cricket News

Sports

Trending

T20 World Cup 2026 Final to be held in Ahmedabad again: Reports

Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad (Photo Credit-IANS)
Cricket News

India thrash Australia by 48 runs in 4th T20 on Gold Coast

Indian Cricket Team
Cricket News

Shubman Gill's T20i Stats Paled by Two Openers; One Missed Out, Other Faces Discrimination

Shubman Gill
Cricket News

Why is Arshdeep Singh repeatedly dropped from the Playing XI? Team India's coach breaks silence

Morne Morkel Pre Match Conference
Cricket News

India and Pakistan likely to face off twice in Doha

Cricket News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.