IND vs AUS: Last match of the series to be played in Brisbane, only this team has scored over 200 runs here

India and Australia to play final T20 match in Brisbane (Photo: ESPNcricinfo)
India vs Australia 5th T20: The five-match international T20 series between India and Australia has reached an exciting juncture. The fifth and deciding match of the series is scheduled to be played at Brisbane's renowned Gabba ground. In the history of T20 international cricket at this venue, a team has crossed the 200-run mark only once.
The Gabba is famous for Test cricket, but in the T20 format, batsmen face significant challenges here. In international T20 matches played at this venue so far, a team has scored 200 or more runs only once. That historic match was played on January 9, 2006, between Australia and South Africa.
In that match, batting first, Australia amassed 209 runs for the loss of 3 wickets in 20 overs. This remains the highest team score in international T20s at Brisbane. For Australia, Damien Martyn played a brilliant innings of 96 runs off 56 balls, which included 7 fours and 5 sixes. Andrew Symonds contributed an unbeaten 54 runs from just 26 balls. With the help of these explosive innings, Australia posted this historic total.
In response, the South African team crumbled like a pack of cards and was bowled out for just 114 runs in 18.3 overs. For South Africa, Mark Boucher top-scored with 29 runs, while Shaun Pollock made 24. The team's batting faltered completely, and Australia won the match by 95 runs. The Gabba is a very large ground, and due to the bounce of the pitch, hitting boundaries is not easy. The average score at this venue is around 160-180.
India's highest score in international T20s at Brisbane is 169 for 7 wickets, which they scored against Australia themselves on November 21, 2018. That match was affected by rain, and India lost under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method. In that match, batting first, Australia scored 158 for 4 wickets in a rain-reduced 17 overs. While chasing the target, India scored 169 for 7 wickets in 17 overs. India adopted an aggressive approach in their batting, but according to the DLS method, after adjusting the target, India lost the match by 4 runs.
It is worth noting that the first match of the five-match T20 series against Australia was abandoned due to rain. Following that, Australia took a lead by winning the second match by 4 wickets. Team India levelled the series by winning the third match played in Hobart by 5 wickets. The fourth match was played in Queensland, where India secured a 48-run victory, taking a 2-1 lead in the series. Thus, the fifth match of the series has become decisive.
Big NewsView All
Cricket News
Sports
Trending