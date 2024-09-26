SA T20: The first clash will be between Sunrisers and MI, T20 league to start from January 9

scriptSA T20: The first clash will be between Sunrisers and MI, T20 league to start from January 9 | Latest News | Patrika News
SA T20 League Schedule: The third season of SA20 will begin on January 9. The first match will feature a clash between two-time winner Sunrisers Eastern Cape and MI Cape Town.

New DelhiSep 26, 2024 / 01:39 am

Patrika Desk

SA T20 2025 Full Schedule
The schedule for the third season of SA20 was announced in Johannesburg on Monday, with League Commissioner Graeme Smith and players from all six franchise teams present. Sunrisers Eastern Cape will aim to win the title for the third time. Meanwhile, MI Cape Town’s team includes Ben Stokes and Trent Boult. The runner-up of the previous season, Durban Super Giants (DSG), will play against Pretoria Capitals (PC) at Kingsmead on January 10. In this match, DSG’s New Zealand batsman Kane Williamson will be seen in action, while PC’s fast bowler Enrich Nortje will make a comeback after missing the previous season due to injury.
Paarl Royals will begin their campaign against SE on January 11. Their team includes young Kwenza Ngaka and experienced Dinesh Karthik. Then, Joburg Super Kings (JSK) will face MI Cape Town in a match at Boland Park, with Faf du Plessis and Devon Conway once again donning the yellow jersey. On January 12, PC will clash with DSG at Centurion. The playoff format for SA20 Season 3 will be the same as Season 2, but this time, the playoffs will be held at three different venues.

The final is on February 8 at Wanderers

The top two teams will play in Qualifier 1, followed by an Eliminator match between the third and fourth-placed teams. The losing team of Qualifier 1 and the winner of the Eliminator will then play in Qualifier 2, which will determine the second finalist. The winner of Qualifier 1 will directly enter the final. St. George’s Park will host Qualifier 1, while Centurion will host the Eliminator and Qualifier 2. The final will be played at Wanderers on February 8. Graeme Smith said, “Season 3 is going to be bigger and better, with thrilling matches that will mesmerize our fans. We’re excited to start the season with the defending champions and hope that this summer’s cricket season will be memorable for players and fans alike.”

