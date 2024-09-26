SA T20: The first clash will be between Sunrisers and MI, T20 league to start from January 9

Paarl Royals will begin their campaign against SE on January 11. Their team includes young Kwenza Ngaka and experienced Dinesh Karthik. Then, Joburg Super Kings (JSK) will face MI Cape Town in a match at Boland Park, with Faf du Plessis and Devon Conway once again donning the yellow jersey. On January 12, PC will clash with DSG at Centurion. The playoff format for SA20 Season 3 will be the same as Season 2, but this time, the playoffs will be held at three different venues.

The final is on February 8 at Wanderers The top two teams will play in Qualifier 1, followed by an Eliminator match between the third and fourth-placed teams. The losing team of Qualifier 1 and the winner of the Eliminator will then play in Qualifier 2, which will determine the second finalist. The winner of Qualifier 1 will directly enter the final. St. George’s Park will host Qualifier 1, while Centurion will host the Eliminator and Qualifier 2. The final will be played at Wanderers on February 8. Graeme Smith said, “Season 3 is going to be bigger and better, with thrilling matches that will mesmerize our fans. We’re excited to start the season with the defending champions and hope that this summer’s cricket season will be memorable for players and fans alike.”