CG Crime: Unveiling of Chain Snatching Case, Accused Arrested for Committing Crime in the Guise of Ferrying

During the investigation, Deepak Mandale and Pankaj Vaishnav, suspected of being involved in the loot, were caught. When questioned, they confessed to the crime and revealed that their accomplice Siddharth Nirmalkar was also involved. Siddharth is still at large, and the police are searching for him. Police have arrested Deepak and Pankaj, and one mobile phone has been recovered from them.

Ferry Operator Caught for Chain Snatching In another incident, a chain snatching took place three days ago in Satyam Vihar Colony, Azad Chowk area, where Uma Dekate was robbed of her gold mangalsutra by three miscreants on a two-wheeler. A case was registered at Azad Chowk police station, and the accused were searched for.

During the investigation, Mohammad Zakir, a resident of Eidgahbhata, was caught. When questioned strictly, he revealed that he, along with his accomplice Shail Sheikh, had committed the chain snatching. He told the police that they had come to Raipur from Maharashtra a week ago to sell clothes and were staying at a relative’s house in Eidgahbhata. During their stay, they committed the chain snatching. The police have arrested both of them, and the stolen mangalsutra has been recovered.