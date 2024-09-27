scriptCG Crime: Unveiling of Chain Snatching Case, Accused Arrested for Committing Crime in the Guise of Ferrying | Latest News | Patrika News
CG Crime: Unveiling of Chain Snatching Case, Accused Arrested for Committing Crime in the Guise of Ferrying

CG Crime: The police have solved several cases of loot and arrested four accused. They include those who committed chain snatching in the guise of ferrying. Looted goods have been recovered from them.

RaipurSep 27, 2024 / 05:33 pm

The police have solved several cases of loot and arrested four accused. They include those who committed chain snatching in the guise of ferrying. Looted goods have been recovered from them. The first incident took place in the Khaharadih area. On August 19, around 9 pm, three miscreants robbed Ishwari Sahu, a resident of Bhawana Nagar, at knife-point and fled with two mobile phones and a two-wheeler. A case was registered at Khaharadih police station, and the accused were searched for.
During the investigation, Deepak Mandale and Pankaj Vaishnav, suspected of being involved in the loot, were caught. When questioned, they confessed to the crime and revealed that their accomplice Siddharth Nirmalkar was also involved. Siddharth is still at large, and the police are searching for him. Police have arrested Deepak and Pankaj, and one mobile phone has been recovered from them.

Ferry Operator Caught for Chain Snatching

In another incident, a chain snatching took place three days ago in Satyam Vihar Colony, Azad Chowk area, where Uma Dekate was robbed of her gold mangalsutra by three miscreants on a two-wheeler. A case was registered at Azad Chowk police station, and the accused were searched for.
During the investigation, Mohammad Zakir, a resident of Eidgahbhata, was caught. When questioned strictly, he revealed that he, along with his accomplice Shail Sheikh, had committed the chain snatching. He told the police that they had come to Raipur from Maharashtra a week ago to sell clothes and were staying at a relative’s house in Eidgahbhata. During their stay, they committed the chain snatching. The police have arrested both of them, and the stolen mangalsutra has been recovered.

