Dawood Ibrahim and Lawrence Bishnoi’s photo posted on social media status! Police arrest 3 people

According to officials, a businessman from Loni Kalbhor had filed a complaint at the police station. A case has been registered against all three under section 196 (1) (a) (b) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the information received, it was revealed on the evening of October 20 that the accused had posted pictures of Dawood and Bishnoi on their social media status. The police arrested all three and presented them in court. The police are investigating whether the accused have any connection with Dawood Ibrahim and Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang. The purpose behind posting this status is also being investigated.

Former minister and senior NCP leader Baba Siddiqui was allegedly murdered by shooters of Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang in Mumbai on the night of October 12. The 66-year-old leader was shot outside his son’s office in Bandra. The police had arrested two shooters within a short period. The arrested accused have revealed during interrogation that they have a connection with Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang. So far, 10 accused have been arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch in this murder case, and the search for others is on.