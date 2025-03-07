scriptRaipur: Six Killed in Separate Road Accidents | Raipur: Six killed in separate road accidents in capital | Latest News | Patrika News
Raipur: Six Killed in Separate Road Accidents

Road Accident: Six people lost their lives in separate incidents in Raipur due to reckless speeding. In the Mandhirhasaud area, a speeding car went out of control, jumped the divider onto the opposite road, and collided head-on with a truck.

RaipurMar 07, 2025 / 10:35 am

Patrika Desk

Road Accident: Six people lost their lives in separate incidents in Raipur due to reckless speeding. In the Mandarhasaud area, a speeding car went out of control, jumped the divider onto the opposite road, and collided with an oncoming truck. Five young men in the car died in this horrific accident. The car was travelling at a very high speed. Mandarhasaud police have registered a case and started an investigation.
In another incident, a hit-and-run occurred in the Purani Basti area. A young man out for a morning walk was hit by a speeding car, resulting in his death.

All occupants were in an XUV 300 (CG 04 NO 5063). Just after passing Mandarhasaud, around 1:44 pm, near Mayur School in Umariya, their car went out of control, climbed the road divider, and ended up on the opposite road (heading from Mahasamund to Raipur), colliding with an oncoming truck (MH 40 CM 9637). The impact was so severe that the car was completely wrecked. The five young men were trapped inside the car and died at the scene.
Mandarhasaud police arrived at the scene after receiving information about the accident. The car was removed with a crane, and the bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem. All the deceased were between 30 and 40 years old and worked in shed construction. They were on their way to build sheds at Karni Kripa Company in Tumgaon.

Car Climbed Divider Due to Tyre Burst

Some eyewitnesses claim the car was speeding. The front left tyre of the car suddenly burst, causing the car to lose control. It then crossed the divider onto the opposite road and collided with the truck. However, this will be confirmed after a mechanical inspection.

Road Accident In Chhattisgarh: Low Divider Height

The accident occurred on National Highway 53. The divider separating the roads leading from Raipur to Tumgaon and vice-versa is quite low. This is why the speeding car, after losing control, was able to climb the divider, cross it, and end up on the opposite side of the road, colliding with a truck travelling from Durgapur to Nagpur.
According to the police, neither the driver nor any of the passengers were wearing seatbelts. Furthermore, the car’s airbag did not deploy. This resulted in severe injuries to the young men, leading to their immediate deaths.
Amjad alias Sonam Khan, Mohammad Firoz, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Miraj Khan, and Mohammad Kitabuddin, all residents of Gajinagar and Acholi, Urla, were in the car. All of them died at the scene.

Life Lost in Hit and Run

In another incident, a young man became a victim of a hit-and-run in the Purani Basti area. Manoj Pansari (48), a resident near Sheetla Temple, was out for a morning walk around 4 am when he was hit from behind by a speeding car near the Purani Basti police station. The driver fled the scene. The young man died at the scene. Police arrived after receiving information from passersby. The car involved has not yet been identified.
The car went out of control, left its lane, and went onto the opposite side of the road, colliding with an oncoming truck. Five young men in the car died. We have registered a case and are investigating the matter. – Avinash Singh, TI, Mandarhasaud, Raipur

