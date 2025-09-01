Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

B.Ed and D.El.Ed Admissions 2025 Open: Apply by September 4th

B.Ed-D.Ed Admissions 2025: This year, admissions will be offered not only for B.Ed and D.Ed courses but also, for the first time, for BA-B.Ed and BSc-B.Ed courses in the state.

Raipur

Patrika Desk

Sep 01, 2025

B.Ed-D.Ed Admission 2025: बीएड और डीएलएड प्रवेश की काउंसलिंग शुरू, 4 सितंबर तक कर सकते है आवेदन..(photo-patrika)
B.Ed-D.El.Ed Admission 2025 (Image: Patrika)

B.Ed-D.El.Ed Admission 2025: The admission process for the new academic session has begun in Chhattisgarh's B.Ed colleges. This year, admissions will be offered for B.Ed and D.El.Ed courses, and for the first time, B.A.-B.Ed and B.Sc.-B.Ed courses as well. The counselling process commenced on 29 August.

The last date for applications for the first phase of counselling is 4 September. The first allotment list will be released on 11 September, and candidates whose names are included will have until 15 September to take admission. The second allotment list for the remaining seats will be released on 18 September.

B.Ed-D.El.Ed Admission 2025: Integrated Courses Commence for the First Time

This year, B.A.-B.El.Ed and B.Sc.-B.Ed courses are being introduced in the state for the first time. A total of 250 seats have been allocated for these two integrated courses. The admission process will be based on the candidates' marks obtained in the 12th standard. Candidates should note this.

B.Ed and D.El.Ed Process

For admission to B.Ed and D.El.Ed courses, the marks obtained in the Pre-B.Ed and Pre-D.El.Ed examinations will be considered. In other words, the merit list for these courses will depend on the examination results.

Total Number of Seats

A total of 21,410 seats will be filled this year for B.Ed, D.El.Ed, B.A.-B.Ed, and B.Sc.- B.Ed courses in Chhattisgarh. Students will be admitted to various colleges in the state through the counselling process.

Published on:

01 Sept 2025 01:18 pm

English News / Education News / B.Ed and D.El.Ed Admissions 2025 Open: Apply by September 4th
