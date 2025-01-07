CG Board 10th Exam 2025: Schedule Sparks Debate, Calls for Extended Preparation Time

CG Board Exam 2025: Demand for Gap between Important Subjects Patrika Campaign: A gap of only one day has been given between important subjects like Mathematics and English, which is insufficient for adequate preparation. Parent Sanskar Srivastava has sent a proposal to the Chief Minister, Education Minister, and other officials to revise the timetable.

He argues that there should be a longer gap between English and Mathematics exams to allow students sufficient time for revision and preparation. He has suggested that the English exam be held on 21 March and the Mathematics exam on 17 March. He has also demanded an increased gap between Social Science and Sanskrit exams.