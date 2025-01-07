scriptCG Board 10th Exam 2025: Schedule Sparks Debate, Calls for Extended Preparation Time | Latest News | Patrika News
CG Board 10th Exam 2025: Schedule Sparks Debate, Calls for Extended Preparation Time

CG Board 2025: The timetable for the class 10th board examinations in Raipur has been released, but it has raised concerns amongst parents and educationists.

RaipurJan 07, 2025 / 01:31 pm

Patrika Desk

CG Board Exam 2025: The Chhattisgarh Secondary Education Board in Raipur has released the timetable for the Class 10 board exams in 2025, but it has raised concerns among parents and educationists. Several educationists believe the timetable contains technical errors that could adversely affect the examinees.

CG Board Exam 2025: Demand for Gap between Important Subjects

Patrika Campaign: A gap of only one day has been given between important subjects like Mathematics and English, which is insufficient for adequate preparation. Parent Sanskar Srivastava has sent a proposal to the Chief Minister, Education Minister, and other officials to revise the timetable.
He argues that there should be a longer gap between English and Mathematics exams to allow students sufficient time for revision and preparation. He has suggested that the English exam be held on 21 March and the Mathematics exam on 17 March. He has also demanded an increased gap between Social Science and Sanskrit exams.

