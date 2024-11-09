CG Education News: For the first time, government schools to hold pre-board exams in January

Decision taken to improve board results The pre-board exam will be held in the last week of January 2025. This exam will be conducted in the same pattern as the board exam. The responsibility of conducting the pre-board exam has been given to the districts, and they will release the timetable.

The responsibility of forming a subject-wise committee for question paper preparation has been given to the district education officer. The question papers will be prepared according to the blueprint set by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education. Instructions have been given to include subject experts in the question paper formation committee as much as possible.