CG Education News: For the first time, government schools to hold pre-board exams in January

CG Education News: To improve the results of 10th and 12th board exams in government schools in Raipur, the School Education Department has taken a major decision.

RaipurNov 09, 2024 / 02:48 pm

Patrika Desk

cg news
CG Education News: To improve the results of 10th and 12th board exams in government schools in Raipur, the School Education Department has taken a major decision. For the first time, the department has decided to conduct pre-board exams in all government high schools and higher secondary schools in the state during the academic session 2024-25.

Decision taken to improve board results

The pre-board exam will be held in the last week of January 2025. This exam will be conducted in the same pattern as the board exam. The responsibility of conducting the pre-board exam has been given to the districts, and they will release the timetable.
The responsibility of forming a subject-wise committee for question paper preparation has been given to the district education officer. The question papers will be prepared according to the blueprint set by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education. Instructions have been given to include subject experts in the question paper formation committee as much as possible.

Instructions to complete the syllabus by January 10

School Education Department secretary Siddharth Komal Singh Pardeshi said that the board exam will be held in the last week of January. Therefore, the school education department has instructed all districts to complete the syllabus of the 10th and 12th classes by January 10. The pre-board exam will familiarise students with the blueprint, enabling them to prepare for the board exam based on the blueprint.

