scriptCG Medical Student: Parents wrote an affidavit to the college management, saying – our children will not rag anyone | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

CG Medical Student: Parents wrote an affidavit to the college management, saying – our children will not rag anyone

CG Medical Student: All parents have submitted an affidavit to the college management. It is written that their children will not rag anyone in the future.

RaipurNov 14, 2024 / 12:36 pm

Patrika Desk

cg news
CG Medical Student: In Chhattisgarh’s Raipur, 6 students of Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College has been suspended in connection with a ragging case. The parents of 5 of these students were called on Wednesday. All parents have submitted an affidavit to the college management, stating that their children will not rag anyone in the future. Moreover, they will not be involved in any indiscipline either. The college management has been assured that their children will now focus on their studies.
A raging case had surfaced on social media before Diwali at the college. Following the instructions of the National Anti-Ragging Committee, the college committee suspended a second-year student for 10 days. The suspension of this student was completed on November 13. The order was issued on November 4. On the other hand, the suspension orders of 5 other students were issued on November 11.

CG Medical College: Their short attendance may be affected

All of them have been suspended from classes and clinical postings for one month. The suspension period for these students will end on December 10. Those students who have been suspended for one month may have short attendance. In such a situation, they may be deprived of sitting in the main examination. It is mandatory to have 75% attendance to appear in the MBBS exam.
If the students attend regular classes, they may still face difficulties in completing their attendance. This will be a major loss for the students. However, the university can find a way out in this regard. The university can order extra classes for these students to make up for the attendance shortage. Such an order was given by the university in a case of low attendance in SIS Bilaspur. A similar case had also come up in Jagdalpur and RIM.

News / Education News / CG Medical Student: Parents wrote an affidavit to the college management, saying – our children will not rag anyone

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Madhya Pradesh: Government buses may soon run again after 19 years

State

Madhya Pradesh: Government buses may soon run again after 19 years

in 3 hours

RSS will connect researchers with developed India’s vision, researchers from across the country will participate

National News

RSS will connect researchers with developed India’s vision, researchers from across the country will participate

in 4 hours

Bhojpuri Actress Akshara Singh Receives Death Threat

Bhojpuri

Bhojpuri Actress Akshara Singh Receives Death Threat

19 hours ago

Rajasthan Weather: Chill begins to set in Jaipur, fog blankets Ladhuwala in Sri Ganganagar

Special

Rajasthan Weather: Chill begins to set in Jaipur, fog blankets Ladhuwala in Sri Ganganagar

22 hours ago

Jharkhand Election 2024

Jharkhand Election: झारखंड में पहले चरण के लिए शाम पांच तक हुई 64.86 प्रतिशत वोटिंग

राष्ट्रीय

Jharkhand Election: झारखंड में पहले चरण के लिए शाम पांच तक हुई 64.86 प्रतिशत वोटिंग

13 hours ago

Jharkhand Election: देवघर में PM Modi ने कांग्रेस पर साधा निशाना, कहा- झारखंड की पहचान बदलने की हो रही साजिश

राष्ट्रीय

Jharkhand Election: देवघर में PM Modi ने कांग्रेस पर साधा निशाना, कहा- झारखंड की पहचान बदलने की हो रही साजिश

15 hours ago

Jharkhand Voting: रांची में पत्नी साक्षी संग वोट डालने पहुंचे MS Dhoni, लोगों ने दिया ऐसा रिक्शन, देखें वीडियो

राष्ट्रीय

Jharkhand Voting: रांची में पत्नी साक्षी संग वोट डालने पहुंचे MS Dhoni, लोगों ने दिया ऐसा रिक्शन, देखें वीडियो

16 hours ago

Jharkhand Assembly Elections: पहले चरण की 43 सीटों पर वोटिंग जारी, PM मोदी की अपील- पहले मतदान, फिर जलपान!

राष्ट्रीय

Jharkhand Assembly Elections: पहले चरण की 43 सीटों पर वोटिंग जारी, PM मोदी की अपील- पहले मतदान, फिर जलपान!

21 hours ago

Election 2024: झारखंड में पहले चरण के लिए मतदान कल, राजस्थान, MP समेत 10 राज्यों की 32 सीटों पर उपचुनाव के लिए होगी वोटिंग

राष्ट्रीय

Election 2024: झारखंड में पहले चरण के लिए मतदान कल, राजस्थान, MP समेत 10 राज्यों की 32 सीटों पर उपचुनाव के लिए होगी वोटिंग

18 hours ago

Maharashtra Election 2024

Sena vs Sena: उद्धव गुट के कार्यकर्ताओं ने शिंदे गुट की महिला कार्यकर्ताओं पर किया हमला, कपड़े फाड़े!

मुंबई

Sena vs Sena: उद्धव गुट के कार्यकर्ताओं ने शिंदे गुट की महिला कार्यकर्ताओं पर किया हमला, कपड़े फाड़े!

9 hours ago

सोनिया जी, लिख लीजिए आपका राहुल नाम का प्लेन 21वीं बार भी होगा क्रैश: अमित शाह

मुंबई

सोनिया जी, लिख लीजिए आपका राहुल नाम का प्लेन 21वीं बार भी होगा क्रैश: अमित शाह

10 hours ago

महाराष्ट्र की इन VIP सीटों पर होगा दिलचस्प मुकाबला, जानें कहां किसकी होगी किससे टक्कर?

मुंबई

महाराष्ट्र की इन VIP सीटों पर होगा दिलचस्प मुकाबला, जानें कहां किसकी होगी किससे टक्कर?

12 hours ago

Maharashtra Elections: सेना बनाम सेना, पवार बनाम पवार, असमंजस में मतदाता, जानें क्या है प्रमुख मुद्दे

राष्ट्रीय

Maharashtra Elections: सेना बनाम सेना, पवार बनाम पवार, असमंजस में मतदाता, जानें क्या है प्रमुख मुद्दे

13 hours ago

बालासाहेब ठाकरे के सिद्धांतों को भूल गए उद्धव, हिंदुओं को आतंकी कहने वालों का दे रहे साथ: अमित शाह

मुंबई

बालासाहेब ठाकरे के सिद्धांतों को भूल गए उद्धव, हिंदुओं को आतंकी कहने वालों का दे रहे साथ: अमित शाह

14 hours ago

Latest Education News

Government Jobs 2024: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited is giving a chance to diploma holders to work, many posts are vacant

Education News

Government Jobs 2024: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited is giving a chance to diploma holders to work, many posts are vacant

3 days ago

NICL Recruitment 2024: Today is the Last Date, Don’t Miss the Opportunity to Get a Job in an Insurance Company

Jobs

NICL Recruitment 2024: Today is the Last Date, Don’t Miss the Opportunity to Get a Job in an Insurance Company

3 days ago

Prime Minister Internship Scheme: Youth will get employment opportunities, last day to apply today

Education News

Prime Minister Internship Scheme: Youth will get employment opportunities, last day to apply today

4 days ago

The SSC CHSL Tier II Admit Card 2024 will be released on this day, download it with the help of this website

Education News

The SSC CHSL Tier II Admit Card 2024 will be released on this day, download it with the help of this website

4 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.