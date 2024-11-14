CG Medical Student: Parents wrote an affidavit to the college management, saying – our children will not rag anyone

A raging case had surfaced on social media before Diwali at the college. Following the instructions of the National Anti-Ragging Committee, the college committee suspended a second-year student for 10 days. The suspension of this student was completed on November 13. The order was issued on November 4. On the other hand, the suspension orders of 5 other students were issued on November 11.

CG Medical College: Their short attendance may be affected All of them have been suspended from classes and clinical postings for one month. The suspension period for these students will end on December 10. Those students who have been suspended for one month may have short attendance. In such a situation, they may be deprived of sitting in the main examination. It is mandatory to have 75% attendance to appear in the MBBS exam.

If the students attend regular classes, they may still face difficulties in completing their attendance. This will be a major loss for the students. However, the university can find a way out in this regard. The university can order extra classes for these students to make up for the attendance shortage. Such an order was given by the university in a case of low attendance in SIS Bilaspur. A similar case had also come up in Jagdalpur and RIM.