CG Vyapam 2025: Apply for 200 Officer Posts by Tomorrow

Eligibility Criteria Applicants must possess a graduation degree from a recognised university. Candidates with a postgraduate degree or diploma in Rural Development will be given preference.

The written examination marks will carry 85% weightage in the selection process, while those with Rural Development qualifications will receive an additional 15 marks.

Regarding the age limit, the minimum age of the applicant is 20 years and the maximum age is 30 years (as on 1 January 2025). Reserved category candidates will be given age relaxation as per rules.

Important Dates Last date for application: 2 May 2025 (until 5 PM)

Correction window: 3 to 5 May 2025

Exam date (tentative): 15 June 2025

Admit card release date: 6 June 2025 How to Apply To apply, visit the official website vyapam.cgstate.gov.in.

Go to the “Online Application” section on the website’s homepage.

Click on the application link provided in front of the AVDO post.

Register by filling in the required details.

Upload the necessary documents and submit the form.

Keep a printout of the application form safe.