CG VYAPAM Admit Cards Available Online: Download DLEd, BEd Exam Admit Cards and Check Exam Date

CG VYAPAM Admit Card: How to Download? First, visit the official website vyapamcg.cgstate.gov.in.

On the website’s homepage, click on the “Admit Card” section.

Go to the “Pre D.El.Ed and B.Ed Admit Card 2025” link.

Log in using your registered mobile number and password.

After logging in, download your admit card and take a printout.

Alternatively, candidates can also access their admit cards directly through the link provided in the SMS sent to their mobile phones.

CG VYAPAM: Reporting Time at Examination Centre All candidates must reach the examination centre at least one hour before the scheduled time on the day of the examination. The candidate’s identity will be verified at the centre using their original photo identity card. Candidates must bring certain essential documents with them, including the admit card and original identity proof such as Aadhaar card, voter ID, driving licence, or PAN card.