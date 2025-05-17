scriptCG VYAPAM Admit Cards Available Online: Download DLEd, BEd Exam Admit Cards and Check Exam Date | Latest News | Patrika News
CG VYAPAM Admit Cards Available Online: Download DLEd, BEd Exam Admit Cards and Check Exam Date

All candidates must reach the examination centre at least one hour before the scheduled time on the examination day. The candidate’s identity will be verified at the centre using their original photo identity card.

May 17, 2025 / 01:04 pm

Patrika Desk

CG VYAPAM

File Photo

CG Vyapam D.El.Ed and B.Ed Admit Card: The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CG Vyapam) has released the admit cards for the Pre-D.El.Ed and Pre B.Ed examinations on its official website. These examinations are for admission to the D.El.Ed and B.Ed courses for the academic session 2025-26. The examinations will be held on 22 May 2025 at designated examination centres across the state. The Pre B.Ed examination will be held in the morning shift on 22 May 2025, and the Pre D.El.Ed examination will be held in the afternoon shift on the same day.

CG VYAPAM Admit Card: How to Download?

First, visit the official website vyapamcg.cgstate.gov.in.
On the website’s homepage, click on the “Admit Card” section.
Go to the “Pre D.El.Ed and B.Ed Admit Card 2025” link.
Log in using your registered mobile number and password.
After logging in, download your admit card and take a printout.
Alternatively, candidates can also access their admit cards directly through the link provided in the SMS sent to their mobile phones.

CG VYAPAM: Reporting Time at Examination Centre

All candidates must reach the examination centre at least one hour before the scheduled time on the day of the examination. The candidate’s identity will be verified at the centre using their original photo identity card. Candidates must bring certain essential documents with them, including the admit card and original identity proof such as Aadhaar card, voter ID, driving licence, or PAN card.

CG VYAPAM: Prohibited Items

Certain items are not permitted at the examination centre. These include mobile phones, smartwatches, electronic devices, purses, bags, scarves, or any suspicious items. For any queries regarding the examination centre or admit card, candidates can contact 0771-2972780 between 10:00 AM and 5:30 PM.

