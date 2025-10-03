CGPSC Recruitment 2025: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission Announces Vacancies for Court Manager Posts

Applicants interested in applying for this recruitment must possess an MBA or a Graduation degree with an advanced diploma in Management. Additionally, they should have at least 5 years of experience/training in System and Process Management, IT System Management, Human Resource Management, or Financial Management. Candidates with law-related qualifications and experience will be given preference. If two candidates have equal marks during the interview, preference will be given based on seniority in age. In case of equal age, preference will be given to law graduates.