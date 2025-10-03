CGPSC Recruitment 2025: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission Announces Vacancies for Court Manager Posts

CGPSC Vacancy 2025: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has announced a new recruitment drive for young aspirants. The commission has released a notification for the recruitment of Court Manager posts. The commission will fill a total of 22 vacancies. Out of these, 13 posts are reserved for the General category, 3 for Scheduled Caste (SC), and 6 for Scheduled Tribe (ST). Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website psc.cg.gov.in. The last date for application has been set as October 28, 2025.
Applicants interested in applying for this recruitment must possess an MBA or a Graduation degree with an advanced diploma in Management. Additionally, they should have at least 5 years of experience/training in System and Process Management, IT System Management, Human Resource Management, or Financial Management. Candidates with law-related qualifications and experience will be given preference. If two candidates have equal marks during the interview, preference will be given based on seniority in age. In case of equal age, preference will be given to law graduates.
Age Limit
As of January 1, 2025, the minimum age of the applicant should be 21 years and the maximum age should be 30 years. For local residents of Chhattisgarh, the maximum age limit is set at 40 years. Reserved categories (SC, ST, OBC-Non-Creamy Layer) will receive a relaxation of 5 years. Local female candidates will be given a relaxation of up to 10 years in the maximum age limit. Permanent employees of the state government will also be eligible for an age relaxation of up to 5 years.
Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC-Non-Creamy Layer), and Divyang candidates - ₹300. For all other categories and General category candidates from Chhattisgarh - ₹400. Local candidates from the state who appear for the examination/interview will be refunded their examination fee.
Selected candidates under this recruitment will be appointed with a pay scale of ₹56,100 (Level-12). The selection of candidates will be in three stages, including a Preliminary Examination (Prelims), a Main Examination (Mains), and an Interview. The final merit list will be prepared based on the marks obtained in the Main Examination and the Interview.
