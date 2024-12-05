Chhattisgarh Board Exam 2025: 10th, 12th Practical Exams to Begin from January 10

Students who are absent from the practical exams/projects will not be given special permission under any circumstances, and the exams will not be reconducted. The absence of students will be marked accordingly. The practical exams will be conducted in two shifts.

Chhattisgarh Board Exam 2025: Guidelines The practical work will be conducted by external examiners appointed by the board. The internal examiners will be appointed at the institutional level, and teachers of the concerned subjects will be appointed as internal examiners.

No external examiners will be appointed for project work. After completing the practical exams/projects, the marks will be entered online on the board’s portal by February 10. Two hard copies of the marks will be obtained, verified, and signed by the external examiners, and then uploaded to the portal and locked.