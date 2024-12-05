scriptChhattisgarh Board Exam 2025: 10th, 12th Practical Exams to Begin from January 10 | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

Chhattisgarh Board Exam 2025: 10th, 12th Practical Exams to Begin from January 10

Chhattisgarh Board Exam 2025: The Chhattisgarh Secondary Education Board in Raipur will conduct practical exams/projects for 10th and 12th standards across the state from January 10.

RaipurDec 05, 2024 / 01:05 pm

Patrika Desk

cg news
Chhattisgarh Board Exam 2025: The Chhattisgarh Secondary Education Board in Raipur will conduct practical exams/projects for 10th and 12th standards across the state from January 10. The practical exams will be held in two shifts from 8 am to 11 am and 2 pm to 5 pm. The exams will be conducted in all government and private schools affiliated with the CG Board across the state till January 31.
Students who are absent from the practical exams/projects will not be given special permission under any circumstances, and the exams will not be reconducted. The absence of students will be marked accordingly. The practical exams will be conducted in two shifts.

Chhattisgarh Board Exam 2025: Guidelines

The practical work will be conducted by external examiners appointed by the board.

The internal examiners will be appointed at the institutional level, and teachers of the concerned subjects will be appointed as internal examiners.
No external examiners will be appointed for project work.

After completing the practical exams/projects, the marks will be entered online on the board’s portal by February 10.

Two hard copies of the marks will be obtained, verified, and signed by the external examiners, and then uploaded to the portal and locked.

News / Education News / Chhattisgarh Board Exam 2025: 10th, 12th Practical Exams to Begin from January 10

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Jharkhand Cabinet Expansion: 11 Ministers, Including 4 Congress and 1 RJD, Sworn In

National News

Jharkhand Cabinet Expansion: 11 Ministers, Including 4 Congress and 1 RJD, Sworn In

in 4 hours

West Bengal: Ban on Bangladeshi nationals in Malda hotels, owners association takes action

National News

West Bengal: Ban on Bangladeshi nationals in Malda hotels, owners association takes action

in 2 hours

‘Pushpa 2’ Premiere Stampede: Woman killed, two hospitalised

National News

‘Pushpa 2’ Premiere Stampede: Woman killed, two hospitalised

in 53 minutes

Rising Rajasthan: Jaipur International Airport to witness VVIP movement for 5 days, guests to be welcomed with Rajasthani traditions

National News

Rising Rajasthan: Jaipur International Airport to witness VVIP movement for 5 days, guests to be welcomed with Rajasthani traditions

35 minutes ago

Latest Education News

CBSE Board Exam 2025: Exams start on this date; students must keep these things in mind

Exam

CBSE Board Exam 2025: Exams start on this date; students must keep these things in mind

18 hours ago

CBSE exams set for major change: Students may soon choose basic or advanced for Science and Social Science

Education News

CBSE exams set for major change: Students may soon choose basic or advanced for Science and Social Science

23 hours ago

UKPSC exam date: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission changes dates for several recruitment exams – is yours on the list?

Education News

UKPSC exam date: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission changes dates for several recruitment exams – is yours on the list?

2 days ago

School holiday: Here’s why schools are closed in Tamil Nadu today

Education News

School holiday: Here’s why schools are closed in Tamil Nadu today

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.