Chhattisgarh High Court Announces Over 100 Vacancies with Salary and Other Details

Important dates related to this recruitment examination have also been announced. The application process will commence on October 31 and conclude on November 25, 2025.

Raipur

Patrika Desk

Nov 01, 2025

Chhattisgarh High Court Recruitment

Court Recruitment (Image-Highcourt Official)

Chhattisgarh High Court Recruitment: A great opportunity has emerged for the youth aspiring to get a job in the High Court. The Chhattisgarh High Court, Bilaspur has initiated a new recruitment process for the posts of Junior Judicial Assistant and Junior Judicial Assistant (Computer). The online application process for the written examination (HJJA25) for these posts began on October 31, 2025. This is a golden opportunity for candidates who wish to secure a government job in the Chhattisgarh High Court. The last date to fill the application form has been set as November 25, 2025. Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website of Chhattisgarh Vyapam, vyapameg.cgstate.gov.in.

Know Important Dates

Important dates related to this recruitment examination have also been announced. The application process will commence on October 31 and conclude on November 25, 2025. Any errors in the application can be corrected from November 26 to November 28, 2025. The written examination will be conducted on January 4, 2026 (Sunday) from 11:00 AM to 1:15 PM. The examination centres have been designated in the cities of Bilaspur and Raipur. Admit cards will be released on December 29, 2025.

What will be the salary?

Payment of examination fees will only be accepted through online modes. Special provisions have been made for the local candidates of Chhattisgarh state. As per the rules of the state government, candidates appearing for the examination will be reimbursed the examination fee by Vyapam. This amount will be credited back to the same bank account from which the candidate paid the examination fee. Detailed information and instructions related to the recruitment can be accessed by candidates on the Vyapam website or in the notification. Selected candidates will be paid a salary as per Level Matrix 4.

Published on:

01 Nov 2025 11:33 am

English News / Education News / Chhattisgarh High Court Announces Over 100 Vacancies with Salary and Other Details

