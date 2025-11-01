Chhattisgarh High Court Announces Over 100 Vacancies with Salary and Other Details

Payment of examination fees will only be accepted through online modes. Special provisions have been made for the local candidates of Chhattisgarh state. As per the rules of the state government, candidates appearing for the examination will be reimbursed the examination fee by Vyapam. This amount will be credited back to the same bank account from which the candidate paid the examination fee. Detailed information and instructions related to the recruitment can be accessed by candidates on the Vyapam website or in the notification. Selected candidates will be paid a salary as per Level Matrix 4.