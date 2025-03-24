CUET UG 2025 Application Deadline Extended to 24 March

Pay Fees by 25th Applications for the Applications for the CUET can now be submitted until 24 March 2025. Fee payment can be made until 11:50 PM on 25 March. The correction window will be open from 26 March to 28 March until 11:50 PM.

How to Apply – First, visit the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in – On the home page, find the registration link under the ‘Candidate Activity’ option. – Now register and then log in. – After this, fill out the form and submit all documents.

– Pay the application fee. – Download the confirmation page for future reference. Application Fee For the CUET UG form, general category candidates will have to pay ₹1,000 for three subjects, while OBC (NCL) and EWS candidates will have to pay ₹900. For SC/ST/PWD/Third Gender candidates, the fee is ₹800. The application fee for foreign students is set at ₹4,500.

Applicants should note that the application fee will be paid online through net banking/credit card/debit card. Processing fees and GST will be charged by the respective bank/payment gateway integrator (in addition to the examination fee).