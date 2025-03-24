CUET UG 2025 Application Deadline Extended to 24 March

scriptCUET UG 2025 Application Deadline Extended to 24 March | Latest News | Patrika News
CUET UG 2025 Registration Deadline Extended: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date for online registration for CUET UG 2025. Applicants can now apply until 24 March.

Mar 24, 2025

CUET UG 2025 Registration Last Date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date for online registration for CUET UG 2025. Applicants can now apply until 24 March. The correction window for the CUET form will be open from 26 to 28 March. Candidates who wish to apply can do so by visiting the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in.

Pay Fees by 25th

Applications for the CUET can now be submitted until 24 March 2025. Fee payment can be made until 11:50 PM on 25 March. The correction window will be open from 26 March to 28 March until 11:50 PM.

How to Apply

First, visit the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in

On the home page, find the registration link under the ‘Candidate Activity’ option.

Now register and then log in.

After this, fill out the form and submit all documents.
Pay the application fee.

Download the confirmation page for future reference.

Application Fee

For the CUET UG form, general category candidates will have to pay ₹1,000 for three subjects, while OBC (NCL) and EWS candidates will have to pay ₹900. For SC/ST/PWD/Third Gender candidates, the fee is ₹800. The application fee for foreign students is set at ₹4,500.
Applicants should note that the application fee will be paid online through net banking/credit card/debit card. Processing fees and GST will be charged by the respective bank/payment gateway integrator (in addition to the examination fee).

