JNU PhD Admission 2025: Application Deadline Extended

JNU has extended the application deadline for its PhD program for the year 2025. Read the story to know more.

Jul 23, 2025

JNU PhD Admission 2025
JNU PhD Admission 2025-26 (Image: JNU/FB)

Aspiring candidates for the PhD programme at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) have been given an extension. The university has extended the application deadline for the 2025-26 academic year. Interested candidates can now apply online until 28 July 2025. The previous deadline was 22 July 2025.

Admission Criteria

Admission to the JNU PhD programme is primarily based on scores from national-level exams such as the UGC NET, JRF, or GATE. According to the university's new policy, the UGC NET score will be given 70% weightage, while the viva voce (interview) will carry 30% weightage.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for the JNU PhD programme must meet certain academic requirements:

  • Candidates must possess at least a 1-year Master's degree following a 4-year Bachelor's degree.
  • Alternatively, a 3+2 year education system (3 years Bachelor's + 2 years Master's) is acceptable.
  • A minimum of 55% marks in the Master's or M.Phil. is required.
  • For those applying directly based on a 4-year Bachelor's degree, 75% marks are mandatory.
  • Candidates with degrees from foreign universities can also apply, provided their degrees are recognised in India.

Application Fees

  • The application fee for a general PhD course is ₹325.
  • Students pursuing a PhD in the Engineering School will have to pay ₹20,545.
  • Payment can only be made online.

How to Apply

  • First, visit the official website: jnuee.jnu.ac.in.
  • Click on the 'PhD Admissions 2025' link on the homepage.
  • Register and log in.
  • Fill in personal and academic details.
  • Upload necessary documents and pay the fee.
  • Submit the form and keep a printed copy for your records.

Important Dates

  • New Application Deadline: 28 July 2025
  • Previous Deadline: 22 July 2025 (now extended)

If you dream of pursuing a PhD at JNU, don't miss this opportunity. Apply as soon as possible and give your career a new direction.

