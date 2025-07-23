JNU PhD Admission 2025: Application Deadline Extended

Aspiring candidates for the PhD programme at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) have been given an extension. The university has extended the application deadline for the 2025-26 academic year. Interested candidates can now apply online until 28 July 2025. The previous deadline was 22 July 2025.
Admission to the JNU PhD programme is primarily based on scores from national-level exams such as the UGC NET, JRF, or GATE. According to the university's new policy, the UGC NET score will be given 70% weightage, while the viva voce (interview) will carry 30% weightage.
Candidates applying for the JNU PhD programme must meet certain academic requirements:
If you dream of pursuing a PhD at JNU, don't miss this opportunity. Apply as soon as possible and give your career a new direction.