Education News

NIT Raipur to Establish Robotics-AI Centre of Excellence

NIT Raipur and a technology company have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish a Centre of Excellence for Robotics and Automation.

May 03, 2025 / 11:55 am

Patrika Desk

CG News: NIT Raipur and a technology company have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish a Centre of Excellence for robotics and automation, marking a significant step towards enhancing higher technical education and industry interface in Chhattisgarh.

CG News: Opportunity to become a Technology Hub

NIT Director Prof. N V Ramana Rao and the private company’s MD Abhimanyu Raja signed the MoU. This partnership will open doors for skill development, industrial research, and innovation in AI technologies in the state. NIT and the private company’s strategic MoU aims to create a shared platform to accelerate research, innovation, and skill building in cutting-edge fields like robotics, automation, and AI.
Leap in Technology, New Path for Employment

This Centre of Excellence will not only be developed as a platform for the development of AI-powered robotic systems, but it will also open new avenues for technical expertise for the youth of Chhattisgarh state. This initiative, which prioritises industry-integrated education and practical training, will prepare students to meet global standards.

Benefits

  • Development of AI-based robotics systems
  • Industry-integrated education
  • Opportunity for students to engage in live projects
  • New possibilities for technical expertise and employment in Chhattisgarh
According to experts, this initiative will provide the state with the opportunity to emerge as a future technology hub. The partnership will enhance the quality of research work, increase employment potential, and boost industrial innovation.

