NIT Raipur to Establish Robotics-AI Centre of Excellence

CG News: Opportunity to become a Technology Hub NIT Director Prof. N V Ramana Rao and the private company’s MD Abhimanyu Raja signed the MoU. This partnership will open doors for skill development, industrial research, and innovation in AI technologies in the state. NIT and the private company’s strategic MoU aims to create a shared platform to accelerate research, innovation, and skill building in cutting-edge fields like robotics, automation, and AI.

Leap in Technology, New Path for Employment This Centre of Excellence will not only be developed as a platform for the development of AI-powered robotic systems, but it will also open new avenues for technical expertise for the youth of Chhattisgarh state. This initiative, which prioritises industry-integrated education and practical training, will prepare students to meet global standards.