NIT Raipur to Establish Robotics-AI Centre of Excellence

CG News: NIT Raipur and a technology company have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish a Centre of Excellence for robotics and automation, marking a significant step towards enhancing higher technical education and industry interface in Chhattisgarh.
CG News: Opportunity to become a Technology Hub
NIT Director Prof. N V Ramana Rao and the private company’s MD Abhimanyu Raja signed the MoU. This partnership will open doors for skill development, industrial research, and innovation in AI technologies in the state. NIT and the private company’s strategic MoU aims to create a shared platform to accelerate research, innovation, and skill building in cutting-edge fields like robotics, automation, and AI.
Leap in Technology, New Path for Employment
This Centre of Excellence will not only be developed as a platform for the development of AI-powered robotic systems, but it will also open new avenues for technical expertise for the youth of Chhattisgarh state. This initiative, which prioritises industry-integrated education and practical training, will prepare students to meet global standards.
Benefits
Development of AI-based robotics systems
Industry-integrated education
Opportunity for students to engage in live projects
New possibilities for technical expertise and employment in Chhattisgarh
According to experts, this initiative will provide the state with the opportunity to emerge as a future technology hub. The partnership will enhance the quality of research work, increase employment potential, and boost industrial innovation.