CG Scholarship: Preparations are being made to distribute scholarships, get these documents ready soon

The district administration is working to improve the education level under the guidance of District Collector Deepak Agrawal and District Education Officer AK Saraswat. This time, the quarterly exam from class 5th to 12th will be conducted according to the board pattern. During this, a meeting of all cluster coordinators of Vikas Khand Fingeshwar was held at Government Uma School Senda.

These will be the documents On this occasion, the district nodal officers said that all eligible students’ income, caste, and residence certificates should be ready. So that students do not miss out on scholarships and other benefits. Meanwhile, it is mandatory to make an Aadhaar card for all students from class 9th to 12th.

Instructions given to parents For this, a meeting of parents was held, and they were given instructions to link their Aadhaar cards and ensure that their names match the Aadhaar card and UDISE. After that, the district administration will generate the Aadhaar card. Under the Gaurav Gariband campaign, the district nodal officer inspected schools in Sendra, Belar, and Chhuhiya blocks.

During this, the center in charge and supervisors were given instructions for the annual exam preparation. The teachers also discussed the beautiful handwriting of the students. On this occasion, Ramendra Joshi BEO, Vikas Khand Sroot Coordinator Subhash Sharma, Programmer Nadim, Manish Devangan, Chetan Gayakwad, and block cluster coordinators were present.