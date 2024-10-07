scriptCG Scholarship: Preparations are being made to distribute scholarships, get these documents ready soon | Latest News | Patrika News
CG Scholarship: Preparations are being made to distribute scholarships, get these documents ready soon

CG Scholarship: Students’ income, caste, and residence certificates should be ready so that they do not miss out on scholarships and other benefits.

Oct 07, 2024

The district of Gariband is making every effort to bring a new identity to the field of education. Under the campaign “Gaurav Gariband”, District Collector Deepak Agrawal is working to improve the education level of students from class 5th to 12th.
The district administration is working to improve the education level under the guidance of District Collector Deepak Agrawal and District Education Officer AK Saraswat. This time, the quarterly exam from class 5th to 12th will be conducted according to the board pattern. During this, a meeting of all cluster coordinators of Vikas Khand Fingeshwar was held at Government Uma School Senda.

These will be the documents

On this occasion, the district nodal officers said that all eligible students’ income, caste, and residence certificates should be ready. So that students do not miss out on scholarships and other benefits. Meanwhile, it is mandatory to make an Aadhaar card for all students from class 9th to 12th.

Instructions given to parents

For this, a meeting of parents was held, and they were given instructions to link their Aadhaar cards and ensure that their names match the Aadhaar card and UDISE. After that, the district administration will generate the Aadhaar card. Under the Gaurav Gariband campaign, the district nodal officer inspected schools in Sendra, Belar, and Chhuhiya blocks.
During this, the center in charge and supervisors were given instructions for the annual exam preparation. The teachers also discussed the beautiful handwriting of the students. On this occasion, Ramendra Joshi BEO, Vikas Khand Sroot Coordinator Subhash Sharma, Programmer Nadim, Manish Devangan, Chetan Gayakwad, and block cluster coordinators were present.

