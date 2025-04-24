scriptSummer Camps Suspended During School Holidays in Raipur | Summer Camps Suspended During School Holidays in Raipur | Latest News | Patrika News
Summer Camps Suspended During School Holidays in Raipur

School Holiday: The District Education Officer (DEO) had issued an order to organise summer camps, even releasing a timetable.

RaipurApr 24, 2025 / 09:31 am

Patrika Desk

School Holiday: Government schools in the capital city will no longer hold summer camps during the summer break. The Raipur District Education Officer (DEO) has suspended its previously issued instructions after facing opposition to the order.

School Holiday: Request to DEO for Cancellation

Earlier, the District Education Office had issued instructions for all government schools in Raipur to hold summer classes from 1 May to 15 June during the summer break. However, the Chhattisgarh Teachers’ Association strongly opposed this instruction and requested the DEO to cancel it.
Following this, on 21 April, the District Education Officer suspended the instructions to hold summer classes and issued an order in this regard.

Demand to be Exempted from Duties

School Holiday: The Chhattisgarh Teacher Association has demanded from the Education Department that teachers in the state should not be assigned any other work or departmental duties from 1 May to 15 June, so that teachers can better perform their educational work and fulfil their family and social responsibilities.

