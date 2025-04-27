UP Board 2025 Marksheets: Durable Paper, No More Tears

Check Results on DigiLocker After the certificates are printed, they will be sent to regional offices and then to the districts. This will take at least two to three weeks. However, mark sheets and certificates were uploaded to DigiLocker on Friday. Students can download them.

Where to Check UP Board Result (UP Board Result 2025) Students of classes 10th and 12th can check the UP Board Result (UP Board Result) on the official websites upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, and upmspresult.in. Students will need login details and date of birth to view their results. Students of classes 10th and 12th can check the(UP Board Result) on the official websites upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, and upmspresult.in. Students will need login details and date of birth to view their results.

This Year’s Mark Sheet Will Include These Changes This year, the UP Board has made several changes to the mark sheet and certificate. Security features have also been enhanced. The paper quality will be such that it will not tear or fade. The mark sheet will include a special monogram that will appear red in sunlight and change colour in shade. The size of the mark sheet has been increased to A4. Interestingly, photocopying the mark sheet will always result in the copy displaying the word “photocopy”. The roll number will be written in both numerals and words to prevent tampering. The mark sheet will feature a fluorescent logo and numbering visible only under ultraviolet light. The names of the student and their parents will be written in both Hindi and English.