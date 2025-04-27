scriptUP Board 2025 Marksheets: Durable Paper, No More Tears | Latest News | Patrika News
UP Board 2025 Marksheets: Durable Paper, No More Tears

UP Board Marksheets: The UP Board has released the results. Now, it’s time for the release of the marksheets. Find out when the marksheets will be released.

Apr 27, 2025 / 02:02 pm

UP Board Mark Sheet: The UP Board has released the results for classes 10th and 12th. Regarding mark sheets, high school and intermediate students can expect to receive them by the second week of May. The printing of mark sheets and certificates will take 10 days. Several changes have been made to the paper and size of the mark sheets this year.

Check Results on DigiLocker

After the certificates are printed, they will be sent to regional offices and then to the districts. This will take at least two to three weeks. However, mark sheets and certificates were uploaded to DigiLocker on Friday. Students can download them.

Where to Check UP Board Result (UP Board Result 2025)

Students of classes 10th and 12th can check the UP Board Result (UP Board Result) on the official websites upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, and upmspresult.in. Students will need login details and date of birth to view their results.

This Year’s Mark Sheet Will Include These Changes

This year, the UP Board has made several changes to the mark sheet and certificate. Security features have also been enhanced. The paper quality will be such that it will not tear or fade. The mark sheet will include a special monogram that will appear red in sunlight and change colour in shade. The size of the mark sheet has been increased to A4. Interestingly, photocopying the mark sheet will always result in the copy displaying the word “photocopy”. The roll number will be written in both numerals and words to prevent tampering. The mark sheet will feature a fluorescent logo and numbering visible only under ultraviolet light. The names of the student and their parents will be written in both Hindi and English.

How Were the Results This Year?

The UP Board released the results for classes 10th and 12th on April 25th. In the 12th-grade exam, Prayagraj’s Mahak Jaiswal topped with 97.20%. In the 10th grade, Yash Pratap Singh of Jalaun secured first place. This year, a total of 81.15% of students passed the 12th grade, while 22,94,122 students passed the 10th grade.

