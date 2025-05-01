UPSC Releases Exam Schedule for IES, ISS, and CMS

Exam to be held in two shifts According to the notice, the Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service Examination 2025 will be held on 20, 21, and 22 June. The exam will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, and the second shift from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. The Combined Medical Services Examination will also be held in two shifts; the first from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM and the second from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM. This exam will be held on 20 July 2025.

How to download the exam schedule First, visit the official website.

On the homepage, click on the link for the CMS, IES, ISS exam.

A new PDF will open; check the exam dates here.

Download this file and keep a hard copy.

All candidates must arrive at the exam centre 30 minutes before the start of the exam. Late entry will not be permitted. This applies to all candidates. When will the admit cards be released? Admit cards for the IES and ISS examinations will be released by the second week of June. For the 20 July 2025 exam, admit cards will be released around 15 July. The commission has set a time limit of 7 days for candidates to submit representations regarding questions asked in the exam paper. Candidates must appear between the day after the exam date and the 7th day at 6:00 PM. Such representations should only be submitted through the "Online Question Paper Representation Portal (QPRep)" by visiting https://upsconline.gov.in/miscellaneous/QPRep/.