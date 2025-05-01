scriptUPSC Releases Exam Schedule for IES, ISS, and CMS | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Education News

UPSC Releases Exam Schedule for IES, ISS, and CMS

UPSC Exam Schedule: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the schedule for the Indian Economic Service (IES) and Indian Statistical Service (ISS) examinations, along with the Combined Medical Services Examination (CMS). Know the details.

May 01, 2025 / 02:32 pm

Patrika Desk

UPSC Exam Schedule
UPSC Exam Schedule: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the schedule for the Indian Economic Service (IES) and Indian Statistical Service (ISS) examinations, and the Combined Medical Services Examination. Candidates appearing for the exams can check the schedule on the official UPSC website: upsc.gov.in.

Exam to be held in two shifts

According to the notice, the Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service Examination 2025 will be held on 20, 21, and 22 June. The exam will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, and the second shift from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. The Combined Medical Services Examination will also be held in two shifts; the first from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM and the second from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM. This exam will be held on 20 July 2025.

How to download the exam schedule

  • First, visit the official website.
  • On the homepage, click on the link for the CMS, IES, ISS exam.
  • A new PDF will open; check the exam dates here.
  • Download this file and keep a hard copy.
  • All candidates must arrive at the exam centre 30 minutes before the start of the exam. Late entry will not be permitted. This applies to all candidates.

When will the admit cards be released?

Admit cards for the IES and ISS examinations will be released by the second week of June. For the 20 July 2025 exam, admit cards will be released around 15 July. The commission has set a time limit of 7 days for candidates to submit representations regarding questions asked in the exam paper. Candidates must appear between the day after the exam date and the 7th day at 6:00 PM. Such representations should only be submitted through the “Online Question Paper Representation Portal (QPRep)” by visiting https://upsconline.gov.in/miscellaneous/QPRep/.

News / Education News / UPSC Releases Exam Schedule for IES, ISS, and CMS

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

PM Modi Launches WAVES Summit 2025, Declares ‘Create in India’ Moment Arrived

National News

PM Modi Launches WAVES Summit 2025, Declares ‘Create in India’ Moment Arrived

in 4 hours

28% of India's Women Legislators Face Criminal Charges: ADR Report

National News

28% of India's Women Legislators Face Criminal Charges: ADR Report

in 2 hours

Bhopal Love Jihad: Investigation Reveals Videos of Victims Were to be Sold on Porn Sites

National News

Bhopal Love Jihad: Investigation Reveals Videos of Victims Were to be Sold on Porn Sites

2 hours ago

Jaipur: Police Apprehend Over 100 Bangladeshi Nationals

Special

Jaipur: Police Apprehend Over 100 Bangladeshi Nationals

1 hour ago

Latest Education News

BPSSC Range Officer Recruitment: Details on Vacancies and Reserved Seats

Education News

BPSSC Range Officer Recruitment: Details on Vacancies and Reserved Seats

in 2 hours

CG Vyapam 2025: Apply for 200 Officer Posts by Tomorrow

Education News

CG Vyapam 2025: Apply for 200 Officer Posts by Tomorrow

in 2 hours

BPSC Announces 1024 Assistant Engineer Posts: Salary, Allowances & Benefits Detailed

Jobs

BPSC Announces 1024 Assistant Engineer Posts: Salary, Allowances & Benefits Detailed

in 5 minutes

UP TGT Exam Postponed: Admit Card Release Date Awaited

Education News

UP TGT Exam Postponed: Admit Card Release Date Awaited

40 minutes ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.