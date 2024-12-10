scriptHuma Qureshi Seen with Hollywood Star Jared Leto, Photos Going Viral on the Internet | Latest News | Patrika News
Huma Qureshi Seen with Hollywood Star Jared Leto, Photos Going Viral on the Internet

Pictures of Huma Qureshi and Hollywood star Jared Leto are going viral on social media. A fan asked, ‘Who is this cutie?’

MumbaiDec 10, 2024 / 09:51 am

Patrika Desk

Huma Qureshi: During the Grand Prix, actress Huma Qureshi met Hollywood star Jared Leto and expressed that she is a huge admirer of his work.

Huma shared photos of their meeting with her fans on Instagram. In the images, she is seen posing alongside American actor, singer-songwriter, and director Jared Leto. The actress looks stunning in her outfit, while the actor sports a black t-shirt and sunglasses.

The Picture Has Gone Viral on the Internet

The picture has gone viral on the internet. A fan asked, ‘Who is this cutie?’ Another user wrote, ‘Are you guys dating?’

Huma was last seen in the biopic of Indian chef and cookbook author Tarla Dalal, titled Tarla. The film was directed by Piyush Gupta.
Next, she will appear in the courtroom comedy-drama Jolly LLB 3, directed by Subhash Kapoor. This film is the third installment in the Jolly LLB series and a sequel to Jolly LLB 2. The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Amrita Rao, and Saurabh Shukla.
Following that, she will be seen alongside Mrunal Thakur in Pooja Meri Jaan. The film tells the story of a girl named Pooja, who is being stalked by an unknown admirer.

