Police detain suspect in attack on Saif Ali Khan

Police teams are currently investigating to confirm if the detained individual is the same person who attacked Saif Ali Khan.

MumbaiJan 17, 2025 / 01:10 pm

Patrika Desk

Mumbai police have apprehended a suspect in the attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan. The police team has arrived at Bandra police station with the accused, where officers are questioning him.

According to reports, Police teams are currently investigating to confirm if the detained individual is the same person who attacked Saif. The suspect has been brought to Bandra police station for further questioning. Mumbai police will release detailed information after the investigation and interrogation.
Read this too – Saif Ali Khan Attack: Assailant Injures Three, Demands Rs 1 Crore

Twenty Mumbai police teams were formed to apprehend the assailant who attacked actor Saif Ali Khan. Eight teams from the Mumbai Crime Branch are also investigating the case. All teams were assigned different tasks and conducted raids in various parts of the city to nab the accused.
A case has been registered at the Bandra police station. Police are thoroughly investigating the details of the suspect who attacked Saif with a sharp object. In CCTV footage from the day of the incident, the accused was seen fleeing rapidly down the building stairs. The suspect was last seen near Bandra railway station on Thursday morning.
Saif Ali Khan (54) was attacked at around 2:30 am at his home on the 12th floor of Satguru Sharan Building in Bandra (West). Police said the accused had entered the house with the intention of theft. The actor was immediately taken to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery. The actor is now out of danger and is admitted to the ICU.

Big Update on Saif Ali Khan’s Health

On actor Saif Ali Khan’s health, Dr Neeraj, Chief Operating Officer of Lilavati Hospital, said, “His health is much better now. He has been shifted from the ICU to a special room.”
Dr Nitin Dange of Lilavati Hospital said, “Saif Ali Khan is better now. He can walk properly…Considering his parameters, his wounds and all other injuries, he has been moved out of the ICU…He will have to take several precautions and rest. He will have to avoid any kind of activity for a week.”

Police detain suspect in attack on Saif Ali Khan

