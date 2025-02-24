CG Board Exams 2025: Bonus Marks for Class 10 and 12 Students

Students involved in NCC, NSS, Scout-Guide, literacy programs, and other selected activities will also benefit from bonus marks. The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education has directed District Education Officers and the education department officials to send a list of eligible students from their respective schools to the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education office by the stipulated time, so that the process of adding bonus marks during the examination can be completed smoothly.

CG Board Exam 2025: Bonus Marks Distribution State-level sports: 10 marks.

National-level sports: 15 marks.

International-level sports: 20 marks. NCC RD Parade: 15 marks.

NCC Mavlankar Shooting: 15 marks. NCC Air Wing Camp: 15 marks.

NCC Naval Camp: 15 marks.

NCC Army Camp: 15 marks. NCC D-Cat Camp: 15 marks.

NSS RD Parade: 15 marks.

Scout/Guide Governor’s Award: 10 marks.

Scout/Guide President’s Award: 15 marks.

Ullas Nav Bharat Literacy Programme participants: 10 marks.

CG Board Exam 2025: Bonus Marks for Participants in These Competitions Under this scheme, only students participating in competitions certified by the Indian Olympic Association, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the School Games Federation of India, and other recognised institutions will be eligible. In addition, cadets participating in NCC RD Parades, Air Wing, Naval, and Army camps will also be awarded marks. The aim of this decision is to encourage students to participate in sports and co-curricular activities.