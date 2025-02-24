scriptCG Board Exams 2025: Bonus Marks for Class 10 and 12 Students | Latest News | Patrika News
Exam

CG Board Exams 2025: Bonus Marks for Class 10 and 12 Students

CG Board Exam 2025: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has initiated a process to award bonus marks to students in the 2024-25 board examinations based on their outstanding performance in sports and other co-curricular activities.

RaipurFeb 24, 2025 / 01:01 pm

Patrika Desk

CG Board Result: 10वीं -12वीं विद्यार्थियों की बल्ले बल्ले! अब इनको मिलेगा बोनस अंक, इतने नंबरों का होगा लाभ
CG Board Exam 2025: Pushpa Sahu, Secretary of the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education, has instructed education department officials to award bonus marks to students participating in state, national, and international level competitions. Students participating in state-level events will receive 10 marks, those at the national level will get 15 marks, and those performing at the international level will be awarded 20 additional marks.
Students involved in NCC, NSS, Scout-Guide, literacy programs, and other selected activities will also benefit from bonus marks. The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education has directed District Education Officers and the education department officials to send a list of eligible students from their respective schools to the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education office by the stipulated time, so that the process of adding bonus marks during the examination can be completed smoothly.

CG Board Exam 2025: Bonus Marks Distribution

State-level sports: 10 marks.
National-level sports: 15 marks.
International-level sports: 20 marks. NCC RD Parade: 15 marks.
NCC Mavlankar Shooting: 15 marks. NCC Air Wing Camp: 15 marks.
NCC Naval Camp: 15 marks.
NCC Army Camp: 15 marks. NCC D-Cat Camp: 15 marks.
NSS RD Parade: 15 marks.
Scout/Guide Governor’s Award: 10 marks.
Scout/Guide President’s Award: 15 marks.
Ullas Nav Bharat Literacy Programme participants: 10 marks.

CG Board Exam 2025: Bonus Marks for Participants in These Competitions

Under this scheme, only students participating in competitions certified by the Indian Olympic Association, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the School Games Federation of India, and other recognised institutions will be eligible. In addition, cadets participating in NCC RD Parades, Air Wing, Naval, and Army camps will also be awarded marks. The aim of this decision is to encourage students to participate in sports and co-curricular activities.

10 Marks for State-Level, 15 for National-Level, and 20 for International-Level Sports Participation

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education has initiated a process to award bonus marks to students in the 2024-25 board examinations based on their outstanding performance in sports and other co-curricular activities. A list of eligible students from all schools across the state, including Bilaspur, is required by 25th March 2025.

News / Education News / Exam / CG Board Exams 2025: Bonus Marks for Class 10 and 12 Students

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

UP Police Crack Down on Maha Kumbh 2025 Misinformation, File Cases Against 140 Social Media Accounts

UP News

UP Police Crack Down on Maha Kumbh 2025 Misinformation, File Cases Against 140 Social Media Accounts

in 4 hours

Donald Trump ties Pakistan’s hands with $39 crore deal – here’s how

Pakistan

Donald Trump ties Pakistan’s hands with $39 crore deal – here’s how

in 2 hours

Kupwara earthquake scare: 3.8-magnitude tremor sends people rushing out

National News

Kupwara earthquake scare: 3.8-magnitude tremor sends people rushing out

in 2 hours

CG Board Exams 2025: Bonus Marks for Class 10 and 12 Students

Exam

CG Board Exams 2025: Bonus Marks for Class 10 and 12 Students

in 4 hours

Latest Exam

UPPSC Staff Nurse Mains Exam on February 19th; Admit Cards Released

Education News

UPPSC Staff Nurse Mains Exam on February 19th; Admit Cards Released

4 days ago

CSIR NET 2025 Exam City Intimation Slip Released

Education News

CSIR NET 2025 Exam City Intimation Slip Released

4 days ago

SBI Postpones PO Exam; New Dates in March 2025

Education News

SBI Postpones PO Exam; New Dates in March 2025

5 days ago

Bihar Board 10th Exam 2025 Begins: 1.5 Million Students Appear

Education News

Bihar Board 10th Exam 2025 Begins: 1.5 Million Students Appear

1 week ago

Trending Education News News

CG Board Exams 2025: Bonus Marks for Class 10 and 12 Students

परीक्षा

CG Board Exams 2025: Bonus Marks for Class 10 and 12 Students

in 4 hours

REET 2025 Exam: Stringent Measures to Prevent Impersonation and Cheating

शिक्षा

REET 2025 Exam: Stringent Measures to Prevent Impersonation and Cheating

in 4 hours

RRB RPF Constable City Slip Released: Exam Centres Announced

शिक्षा

RRB RPF Constable City Slip Released: Exam Centres Announced

3 days ago

UPPSC Staff Nurse Mains Exam on February 19th; Admit Cards Released

शिक्षा

UPPSC Staff Nurse Mains Exam on February 19th; Admit Cards Released

4 days ago

CSIR NET 2025 Exam City Intimation Slip Released

शिक्षा

CSIR NET 2025 Exam City Intimation Slip Released

4 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.