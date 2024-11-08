UPSC Exam Calendar 2025: Union Public Service Commission has again changed the dates of several exams, revised calendar released

The revised annual exam calendar released by the Union Public Service Commission states that the application process for the Civil Services Preliminary Exam and Indian Forest Service Preliminary Exam 2025 will begin on January 22, 2025, and will continue until February 11, 2025. The exam will be held on May 25, 2025. The Indian Forest Service (Mains) Exam 2025 will be held on November 16, 2025. According to the revised calendar, notifications for the NDA and NA Exam 2025 and CDS Exam 2025 will be released on December 11, 2024.

UPSC IES 2025 Exam Date The application process for the IES/ISS Exam 2025 will start on February 12, 2025, and will continue until March 4, 2025. The UPSC IES exam will be held on June 20, 2025. The Combined Medical Services Exam will be held on July 20, 2025. The Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Exam will be held on February 9, 2025, and the Mains exam will be held on June 21, 2025. You can check the revised UPSC exam calendar 2025 on the official website upsc.gov.in.

NDA and NA Exam Dates 2025 UPSC Exam Calendar 2025: According to the revised calendar, notifications for the NDA and NA Exam (I), 2025, and CDS Exam (I), 2025 will be released on December 11, 2024. The last date to apply for both exams is December 31, 2024. Both exams will be held on April 13, 2025.