UPSC Exam Calendar 2025: Union Public Service Commission has again changed the dates of several exams, revised calendar released

UPSC Annual Calendar 2025: The Union Public Service Commission has released a revised annual calendar for the year 2025. This is the second time the commission has made changes to the 2025 annual calendar. Earlier, some changes were made in August. The revised calendar is available on the UPSC’s official website upsc.gov.in. You can check and download it from there.
The revised annual exam calendar released by the Union Public Service Commission states that the application process for the Civil Services Preliminary Exam and Indian Forest Service Preliminary Exam 2025 will begin on January 22, 2025, and will continue until February 11, 2025. The exam will be held on May 25, 2025. The Indian Forest Service (Mains) Exam 2025 will be held on November 16, 2025. According to the revised calendar, notifications for the NDA and NA Exam 2025 and CDS Exam 2025 will be released on December 11, 2024.
UPSC IES 2025 Exam Date
The application process for the IES/ISS Exam 2025 will start on February 12, 2025, and will continue until March 4, 2025. The UPSC IES exam will be held on June 20, 2025. The Combined Medical Services Exam will be held on July 20, 2025. The Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Exam will be held on February 9, 2025, and the Mains exam will be held on June 21, 2025. You can check the revised UPSC exam calendar 2025 on the official website upsc.gov.in.
NDA and NA Exam Dates 2025
UPSC Exam Calendar 2025: According to the revised calendar, notifications for the NDA and NA Exam (I), 2025, and CDS Exam (I), 2025 will be released on December 11, 2024. The last date to apply for both exams is December 31, 2024. Both exams will be held on April 13, 2025.
UPSC Annual Calendar 2025: How to download the exam calendar
– First, visit the official website upsc.gov.in. – On the home page, click on the “Examination” section and then click on the “Calendar” link. – A new page will open, click on the “Revised-II Annual Calendar 2025” link. – The exam calendar will open on the screen in PDF format. You can check the exam dates and also take a printout.
