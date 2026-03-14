Anganwadi Recruitment 2026: Recruitment Process Begins, Check Last Date to Apply

Anganwadi Recruitment 2026: Recruitment Process Begins in Anganwadi, Apply by This Date
Anganwadi Recruitment 2026: The recruitment process has commenced for vacant positions in Anganwadi centres under the Office of the Project Officer, Integrated Child Development Project Gariyaband. According to the information received, a total of 03 vacant posts are to be filled, comprising 01 post for Anganwadi Worker and 02 posts for Anganwadi Helper. Among these, 01 post for Anganwadi Worker is vacant in Anganwadi Centre Bhunjia Piperchhedi, Village Bhunjia Piperchhedi, Gram Panchayat Piperchhedi, under Sector Piperchhedi.
Under Sector Dhavalpur, 01 post for Anganwadi Helper is vacant at Anganwadi Centre Kukurar 01, Village Kukurar, Gram Panchayat Amamora.
Similarly, 01 post for Anganwadi Helper is vacant at Anganwadi Centre Paragaon under Sector Gariyaband. The application process will be conducted through the e-recruitment portal aww.erecruitment.in from March 13 to June 28, 2026. Information related to the recruitment can be obtained through the portal.
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Gariaband
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