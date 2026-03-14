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Gariaband

Anganwadi Recruitment 2026: Recruitment Process Begins, Check Last Date to Apply

Anganwadi Recruitment 2026: The recruitment process has begun for vacant posts in Anganwadi centres under Gariyaband. According to the information received, 01 post of Anganwadi Worker and 02 posts of Anganwadi Helper, thus a total of 03 vacant posts are to be filled.

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Gariaband

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Patrika Desk

Mar 14, 2026

Anganwadi Recruitment 2026: आंगनबाड़ी में रिक्त पदों पर भर्ती प्रक्रिया शुरू, इस तारीख तक करें आवेदन

Anganwadi Recruitment 2026: Recruitment Process Begins in Anganwadi, Apply by This Date

Anganwadi Recruitment 2026: The recruitment process has commenced for vacant positions in Anganwadi centres under the Office of the Project Officer, Integrated Child Development Project Gariyaband. According to the information received, a total of 03 vacant posts are to be filled, comprising 01 post for Anganwadi Worker and 02 posts for Anganwadi Helper. Among these, 01 post for Anganwadi Worker is vacant in Anganwadi Centre Bhunjia Piperchhedi, Village Bhunjia Piperchhedi, Gram Panchayat Piperchhedi, under Sector Piperchhedi.

Under Sector Dhavalpur, 01 post for Anganwadi Helper is vacant at Anganwadi Centre Kukurar 01, Village Kukurar, Gram Panchayat Amamora.

Similarly, 01 post for Anganwadi Helper is vacant at Anganwadi Centre Paragaon under Sector Gariyaband. The application process will be conducted through the e-recruitment portal aww.erecruitment.in from March 13 to June 28, 2026. Information related to the recruitment can be obtained through the portal.

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14 Mar 2026 02:12 pm

News / Chhattisgarh / Gariaband / Anganwadi Recruitment 2026: Recruitment Process Begins, Check Last Date to Apply

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