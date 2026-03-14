Anganwadi Recruitment 2026: Recruitment Process Begins, Check Last Date to Apply

Anganwadi Recruitment 2026: The recruitment process has commenced for vacant positions in Anganwadi centres under the Office of the Project Officer, Integrated Child Development Project Gariyaband. According to the information received, a total of 03 vacant posts are to be filled, comprising 01 post for Anganwadi Worker and 02 posts for Anganwadi Helper. Among these, 01 post for Anganwadi Worker is vacant in Anganwadi Centre Bhunjia Piperchhedi, Village Bhunjia Piperchhedi, Gram Panchayat Piperchhedi, under Sector Piperchhedi.