Health

Air pollution: rising sore throats and respiratory irritation reveal health crisis

A recent survey has revealed a rise in ear, nose, and throat problems alongside eye irritation, linked to increasing pollution levels.

New DelhiDec 20, 2024 / 03:40 pm

Patrika Desk

Throat Irritation and Sore Throat: Air pollution levels have drastically increased in Delhi-NCR and other major cities, severely impacting not only the eyes but also the ears, nose, and throat. A recent survey confirms that pollution is causing various health issues, with ENT (Ear, Nose, and Throat) problems being prominent.

Air Pollution and Health Issues

A Pristine Care survey involving 56,176 individuals across cities like Delhi, Meerut, Faridabad, Noida, Ghaziabad, Chandigarh, and Kanpur revealed that 55% reported ear, nose, and throat problems during pollution episodes. Of these, 38% complained of eye irritation and inflammation due to pollution. Furthermore, there’s a rise in throat irritation, nasal burning, and earaches.

Long-Term Effects of Pollution

The survey highlighted the concerning rise in ENT issues due to pollution. Specifically, pollution can irritate the nasal and ear mucous membranes, potentially leading to chronic problems over time. Experts believe this is particularly dangerous for children due to their sensitive developing bodies.

Public Health Neglect

Worryingly, 68% of those affected did not consult healthcare professionals. This demonstrates a casual attitude towards pollution’s effects and a tendency to ignore health problems. However, the survey also showed that most people are aware of and concerned about the long-term effects of pollution.

Expert Advice

Dr. Dheerendra Singh, ENT surgeon at Pristine Care, stated, “Hazardous air quality is a concern for everyone’s health, and measures should be taken, especially to protect children. Pollution can irritate the nasal and ear mucous membranes, leading to chronic problems over time. Wearing masks, staying hydrated, and reducing outdoor exposure are crucial to avoid these issues.”
Dr. Vaibhav Kapoor, co-founder of Pristine Care, added, “It’s surprising to see people taking pollution and its health impacts lightly. We need immediate measures to prevent the rise of eye and ENT health problems.”

Lack of Awareness Regarding Pollution

Survey data indicates that only 35% of people wear protective eyewear or sunglasses, and approximately 40% take no special precautions during pollution episodes. This highlights a lack of awareness regarding pollution-related problems, while people need to take proactive steps for their safety.
Rising air pollution levels severely impact our health, particularly manifesting as ear, nose, and throat problems. The public’s casual attitude towards pollution can lead to long-term health issues. To tackle this crisis, adopting pollution avoidance measures and understanding our health responsibilities is crucial.

