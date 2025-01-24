Alia Bhatt's Nutritionist Shares Diabetes Control Tips

Today, we will learn about the tips for controlling sugar levels shared by Alia Bhatt’s dietician Dr. Siddhant Bhargav in a social media video. He explained that by following these tips, your blood sugar levels will not fluctuate drastically.

Tips to control diabetes: Tips to control diabetes Pay attention to sugar intake Diabetics often crave sweets. If you feel this craving, you should eat sweets in moderation. Try to consume foods with natural sugars. Eating some fibre-rich food before sweets will be beneficial. This will prevent a sudden spike in blood sugar levels.

Avoid excessive carbs Don’t rely solely on carbohydrates like poha, upma, bread, rice, or idli. Include a protein source such as yoghurt, cheese, chicken, or eggs. Also, include fat sources like nuts in your diet.

Eat millets Include more millets in your diet. As much as possible, stay away from wheat and rice. Instead, include jowar, bajra, ragi flour, and other grains. Their glycemic index is very low, which protects diabetics from sugar spikes.

Walk after meals Diabetics should take a 15-minute walk after every meal. This walk is especially beneficial after large meals like breakfast, lunch, and dinner. This can significantly control the rise in your blood sugar levels.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended to raise awareness about diseases and health issues only. It is not a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Readers are advised not to try any medication, treatment, or prescription on their own, but to consult an expert or doctor related to that medical field.