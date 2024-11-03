scriptCG Medical News: Placenta’s Amniotic Membrane Will Heal Burn Victims’ Skin, Preparations Underway… | Latest News | Patrika News
CG Medical News: Placenta’s Amniotic Membrane Will Heal Burn Victims’ Skin, Preparations Underway…

CG Medical News: In Raipur’s DKS Super Speciality Hospital, the Plastic Surgery Department will use placenta’s amniotic membrane to treat burn victims and skin damaged in accidents in the coming days.

Nov 03, 2024

Patrika Desk

CG NEWS
CG Medical News: Piluram Sahu/In Chhattisgarh’s Raipur, the Plastic Surgery Department of DKS Super Speciality Hospital is preparing to use the placenta’s amniotic membrane to treat burn victims and skin damaged in accidents in the coming days.
The placenta is delivered during childbirth. The amniotic membrane is a part of it. Due to the lack of skin donations, the department has planned to use the placenta’s amniotic membrane. An SOP is being prepared, which will enable the use of the placenta’s amniotic membrane in the coming days.

Plastic Surgery Department Prepares

CG Medical News: Last year in April, a skin bank was established in DKS. In the last one and a half years, only 14 skin donations have been received. This is only 5% of the requirement. Due to the lack of regular skin donations, the department has planned to use the placenta’s amniotic membrane to treat burn victims and skin damaged in accidents. The amniotic membrane is used to treat old and non-healing wounds, as well as delayed healing wounds.
It also treats burns, old ulcers, and other skin-related problems. The placenta is an organ that connects the fetus to the mother during pregnancy, supplying oxygen and nutrients to the fetus and removing waste products.

The placenta is Thrown Away After C-Section and Normal Delivery

After C-Section and normal delivery, the placenta is thrown away. On average, 20 deliveries take place daily in Ambedkar Hospital, and 8-10 deliveries take place in the District Hospital. According to doctors, one placenta’s amniotic membrane can treat 5-6% of burn victims. This means that the shortage of skin for transplantation will be addressed. Doctors say that after preparing the SOP and getting permission from the government, they will start using the placenta’s amniotic membrane for skin transplantation.

Six Patients Have Already Undergone Successful Skin Transplantation

At DKS Hospital, six patients have already undergone successful skin transplantation in the last one and a half years. On average, one skin transplantation takes place every three months. According to doctors, only 10-15% of skin is taken from the cadaver, and the same amount is transplanted. This increases the chances of success. After harvesting, it takes 30-35 days to make the skin usable for transplantation.
The skin is cultured and tested for bacterial infection. It takes 72 hours to get the report. This is done to ensure that the skin is free from bacterial infection. If the skin is infection-free, it is stored in the skin bank and can be used for transplantation in other patients.
Dr. Dakshesh Shah, HOD of Plastic Surgery at DKS Hospital, said that they are planning to use the placenta’s amniotic membrane for skin transplantation. Currently, the placenta is thrown away after delivery. The amniotic membrane will be utilized for skin transplantation. An SOP is being prepared, and after getting permission from the government, they will start using the placenta’s amniotic membrane for skin transplantation. The skin donation is decreasing, which is why this plan has been made.

