Obesity Affects Brain: Excess Weight is Dangerous for the Brain, Adopt These Remedies for Protection

This is How Obesity Affects the Brain: Studies have shown that if you are suffering from belly fat, it can harm your brain. The reason is that if a person’s height is 5 feet 10 inches or more and their waist measurement is more than 36 inches, it is a warning sign. It is said that your waist measurement should be less than half of your height. Therefore, as the fat on your stomach increases, the risk of diseases also increases.
Research suggests that this affects the size of the brain. The size of your brain determines its fitness and function. When the layers of fat on your body increase, it can reduce the grey matter in the brain, which can shrink the brain. This can affect your memory, and conditions like dementia can occur.
The World Health Organization says that patients with ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder) are more likely to gain weight. When the brain gets entangled, obesity can increase.
Follow These Methods to Protect Yourself:
Disclaimer:
- Firstly, understand the reasons behind your weight gain. If it is a medical problem, get proper treatment and follow the doctor’s advice. It may take time, so do not leave the treatment in between.
- Make a comprehensive plan to reduce your weight by 2 kg, then 5 kg, and finally 8 kg, and strictly follow it.
- Maintain a balance between a healthy diet, exercise, and sufficient rest. Weight loss is not an immediate process. It will take time, and you need to constantly follow your routine.
- Keep motivating yourself. Initially, with weight loss, the happiness hormone is produced in the brain, especially due to exercise. This will help you stay healthy and energetic in the future.
- Take help from a good counselor. Gradually participate in social activities. Do not distance yourself from anything.
- Keep yourself busy with some work. This will help you avoid things that create negative emotions.
- Join activities like yoga, meditation, good music, dance, or theatre. If you are not interested in these, then engage in any activity of your interest.
The purpose of this article is to create awareness about diseases and health-related problems. It is not a substitute for any qualified medical opinion. Therefore, readers are advised not to try any medicine, treatment, or remedy on their own but to consult an expert or doctor related to the medical field.