Obesity Affects Brain: Excess Weight is Dangerous for the Brain, Adopt These Remedies for Protection

This is How Obesity Affects the Brain: Studies have shown that if you are suffering from belly fat, it can harm your brain. The reason is that if a person’s height is 5 feet 10 inches or more and their waist measurement is more than 36 inches, it is a warning sign. It is said that your waist measurement should be less than half of your height. Therefore, as the fat on your stomach increases, the risk of diseases also increases.

Research suggests that this affects the size of the brain. The size of your brain determines its fitness and function. When the layers of fat on your body increase, it can reduce the grey matter in the brain, which can shrink the brain. This can affect your memory, and conditions like dementia can occur.