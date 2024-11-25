Post-Viral Syndrome Fuels Fatigue and Weakness; 322 Dengue, 390 Malaria Cases Reported in Barmer

Long wait The effect of fever is spreading rapidly in both rural and urban areas of Barmer. Patients with viral fever, Dengue, and Malaria are on the rise. Fever is also affecting children. As a result, long queues of patients are being seen in the OPD. Children’s OPD is also witnessing long queues, and patients have to wait for a long time to get their turn.

Symptoms of fatigue and weakness According to doctors, patients who have recovered from viral fever often experience fatigue and weakness due to post-viral syndrome. These patients had previously contracted viral fever and took medication for a few days before recovering. Now, they are visiting hospitals and complaining of fatigue and weakness.

Fever with cough and cold With the change in weather, cases of fever accompanied by cough and cold are on the rise. People are not taking precautions, which is leading to cough and cold. Moreover, cases of pneumonia are also increasing among children. Cough cases are also on the rise.

The OPD of the government medical college and hospital is witnessing a daily footfall of over 3500 patients. Most of these patients are suffering from fever and cough cold. The hospital’s other OPDs do not have such long queues. However, the general OPD witnesses long queues of patients from morning to afternoon.