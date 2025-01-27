scriptRagi: Health Benefits and How to Include it in Children's Diet | Latest News | Patrika News
Ragi: Health Benefits and How to Include it in Children's Diet

Ragi Health Benefits: Resembling mustard seeds in appearance, ragi is considered highly beneficial. Including it in children’s diets may help boost their immunity.

Jan 27, 2025

Patrika Desk

Ragi Health Benefits: Ragi, also known as finger millet in English, and also called Madua and Nachni, is a highly beneficial grain. Warm in nature, ragi has been considered beneficial for centuries. It contains numerous nutrients, including amino acids, antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, and fibre. Ragi is also beneficial in conditions such as obesity, migraine, heart disease, stress, and diabetes. Today, we will explore its benefits and how to consume it.

What is Ragi?

Ragi, a highly nutritious millet, resembles mustard seeds. It is also among the principal grains of India. The scientific name of ragi is Eleusine coracana. It is rich in calcium, iron, protein, and fibre. It also contains vitamin E and antioxidants.

Ragi Health Benefits

Beneficial for Sleep

Ragi contains antioxidants that help reduce stress. Its consumption alleviates anxiety, depression, and sleep problems. Regular consumption of ragi improves mental health.

Diabetes

Ragi has a lower glycemic index compared to other grains. It also has a good amount of polyphenols and fibre. Therefore, eating ragi can be beneficial for your blood sugar levels. You can eat ragi cheela or roti for breakfast to help lower blood sugar levels.
Weight Loss

If you are suffering from obesity, consuming ragi can be very beneficial. It contains a good amount of fibre. Therefore, after eating it, you don’t feel hungry for a long time. Thus, you can lose weight by consuming it.
Reduce Cholesterol

Ragi is considered good for the heart. Because it contains dietary fibre and phytic acid, which helps in reducing cholesterol levels. You can eat ragi in a meal.

Overcome Iron Deficiency
If you are troubled by iron deficiency, you can eat ragi. Eating it provides you with ample iron. Thus, you will not have an iron deficiency. If you are an anaemia patient, you can consume it.

Ragi is beneficial for children

Ragi is rich in nutritional value. Thus, ragi is a superfood for young children. Feeding them ragi can be extremely beneficial for the proper development of children’s bones. Its consumption prevents blood deficiency in children. Ragi can also be a good option for children’s immune systems. You can feed children ragi khichdi. You can make porridge from it.

What are the disadvantages of ragi?

Some people are advised to avoid eating ragi. If you have kidney problems and stones, you should not consume it without consulting a doctor. Its consumption should also be avoided in case of thyroid problems. Due to its warm nature, it is advised not to eat ragi excessively in summer. If you have digestive problems, consult a doctor before consuming it.
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended only to raise awareness about diseases and health-related problems. It is not a substitute for any qualified medical opinion. Therefore, readers are advised not to try any medicine, treatment or prescription on their own, but to consult an expert or doctor related to that medical field.

