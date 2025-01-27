Ragi: Health Benefits and How to Include it in Children's Diet

What is Ragi? Ragi, a highly nutritious millet, resembles mustard seeds. It is also among the principal grains of India. The scientific name of ragi is Eleusine coracana. It is rich in calcium, iron, protein, and fibre. It also contains vitamin E and antioxidants.

Ragi Health Benefits Beneficial for Sleep Ragi contains antioxidants that help reduce stress. Its consumption alleviates anxiety, depression, and sleep problems. Regular consumption of ragi improves mental health. Diabetes Ragi has a lower glycemic index compared to other grains. It also has a good amount of polyphenols and fibre. Therefore, eating ragi can be beneficial for your blood sugar levels. You can eat ragi cheela or roti for breakfast to help lower blood sugar levels.

Weight Loss If you are suffering from obesity, consuming ragi can be very beneficial. It contains a good amount of fibre. Therefore, after eating it, you don’t feel hungry for a long time. Thus, you can lose weight by consuming it.

Reduce Cholesterol Ragi is considered good for the heart. Because it contains dietary fibre and phytic acid, which helps in reducing cholesterol levels. You can eat ragi in a meal. Overcome Iron Deficiency

If you are troubled by iron deficiency, you can eat ragi. Eating it provides you with ample iron. Thus, you will not have an iron deficiency. If you are an anaemia patient, you can consume it.

Ragi is beneficial for children Ragi is rich in nutritional value. Thus, ragi is a superfood for young children. Feeding them ragi can be extremely beneficial for the proper development of children’s bones. Its consumption prevents blood deficiency in children. Ragi can also be a good option for children’s immune systems. You can feed children ragi khichdi. You can make porridge from it.

What are the disadvantages of ragi? Some people are advised to avoid eating ragi. If you have kidney problems and stones, you should not consume it without consulting a doctor. Its consumption should also be avoided in case of thyroid problems. Due to its warm nature, it is advised not to eat ragi excessively in summer. If you have digestive problems, consult a doctor before consuming it.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended only to raise awareness about diseases and health-related problems. It is not a substitute for any qualified medical opinion. Therefore, readers are advised not to try any medicine, treatment or prescription on their own, but to consult an expert or doctor related to that medical field.