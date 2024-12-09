scriptShocking Revelation: Skipping Breakfast in the Morning Could Have Serious Effects | Shocking Revelation: Skipping Breakfast in the Morning Could Have Serious Effects | Latest News | Patrika News
Health

Shocking Revelation: Skipping Breakfast in the Morning Could Have Serious Effects

Effects of skipping breakfast : Morning breakfast is the main source of energy for our day, but many people neglect it.

JaipurDec 09, 2024 / 12:00 pm

Patrika Desk

Effects of skipping breakfast

Effects of skipping breakfast

Effects of skipping breakfast: Breakfast is not just a habit, but a primary source of energy for the brain and body. Skipping it can not only harm your cognitive health but also increase the risk of diseases like dementia.
Dementia is a disease that damages brain cells, leading to weakened memory, thinking ability, and decision-making power.

Effects of skipping breakfast: Shocking results of the study

A study published in the ‘Journal of Neurorestoratology’ found that skipping breakfast leads to contraction in the brain. The MRI scans of the participants revealed that the brain size of those who didn’t eat breakfast showed symptoms similar to those with dementia. Additionally, the levels of neurodegeneration biomarkers in their blood were also found to be higher.

Stress and Cortisol: Another negative effect of skipping breakfast

Skipping breakfast leads to increased stress in the body, which activates the hormone cortisol. This hormone not only helps in increasing belly fat but also causes low blood sugar problems. The brain needs glucose as its primary source of energy, and when this need is not met, it negatively affects thinking and understanding abilities.

American statistics and changing lifestyle

According to the American Center for Disease Control, during 2015-2018, 15% of people above 20 years of age did not eat breakfast regularly. This trend is often attributed to a busy lifestyle, pressure to lose weight, or the popularity of fasting.

What Should You Have for Breakfast?

Experts suggest that breakfast should be nutritious and balanced, consisting of a mix of protein, fiber, and healthy fats. Eating a heavy breakfast can also harm health.

Simple ways to prevent dementia

Eat breakfast regularly and make it a part of your daily routine.
Give priority to healthy options like fruits, nuts, and whole grains.
Don’t forget to drink water.
Breakfast is not just a way to start the day, but it’s also an essential tool to maintain the functionality of your brain and body. Skipping it can lead to decreased energy and long-term health problems. Therefore, instead of neglecting it, prioritise it and improve your health.

News / Health / Shocking Revelation: Skipping Breakfast in the Morning Could Have Serious Effects

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Maharashtra: Fadnavis government to prove majority today, Rahul Narvekar set to become speaker

National News

Maharashtra: Fadnavis government to prove majority today, Rahul Narvekar set to become speaker

in 2 hours

Weather Update: Rain expected in these states, Delhi NCR forecast

National News

Weather Update: Rain expected in these states, Delhi NCR forecast

in 2 hours

IND vs AUS: Will Mohammed Siraj and Travis Head Face Ban? ICC Considering Action After Heated Exchange

Sports

IND vs AUS: Will Mohammed Siraj and Travis Head Face Ban? ICC Considering Action After Heated Exchange

in 3 hours

Rajasthan: Another Chapter in State’s Economy as PM Modi to Inaugurate Rising Rajasthan Today

National News

Rajasthan: Another Chapter in State’s Economy as PM Modi to Inaugurate Rising Rajasthan Today

in 2 hours

Latest Health

Hearing Loss: Rising cases linked to earphone use; children and youth at greater risk

Health

Hearing Loss: Rising cases linked to earphone use; children and youth at greater risk

3 days ago

Report: Lifestyle and diet changes leave sugar levels abnormal in half of Indians

Health

Report: Lifestyle and diet changes leave sugar levels abnormal in half of Indians

3 days ago

Benefits of Eating 5 Mushrooms Daily

Diet Fitness

Benefits of Eating 5 Mushrooms Daily

4 days ago

Cancer-causing chemicals found in children’s cotton candy, banned in 3 states but still sold openly in Rajasthan

Health

Cancer-causing chemicals found in children’s cotton candy, banned in 3 states but still sold openly in Rajasthan

5 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.