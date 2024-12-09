Shocking Revelation: Skipping Breakfast in the Morning Could Have Serious Effects

Dementia is a disease that damages brain cells, leading to weakened memory, thinking ability, and decision-making power. Effects of skipping breakfast: Shocking results of the study A study published in the ‘Journal of Neurorestoratology’ found that skipping breakfast leads to contraction in the brain. The MRI scans of the participants revealed that the brain size of those who didn’t eat breakfast showed symptoms similar to those with dementia. Additionally, the levels of neurodegeneration biomarkers in their blood were also found to be higher.

Stress and Cortisol: Another negative effect of skipping breakfast Skipping breakfast leads to increased stress in the body, which activates the hormone cortisol. This hormone not only helps in increasing belly fat but also causes low blood sugar problems. The brain needs glucose as its primary source of energy, and when this need is not met, it negatively affects thinking and understanding abilities.

American statistics and changing lifestyle According to the American Center for Disease Control, during 2015-2018, 15% of people above 20 years of age did not eat breakfast regularly. This trend is often attributed to a busy lifestyle, pressure to lose weight, or the popularity of fasting.

What Should You Have for Breakfast? Experts suggest that breakfast should be nutritious and balanced, consisting of a mix of protein, fiber, and healthy fats. Eating a heavy breakfast can also harm health. Simple ways to prevent dementia Eat breakfast regularly and make it a part of your daily routine.

Give priority to healthy options like fruits, nuts, and whole grains.

Don’t forget to drink water.

Breakfast is not just a way to start the day, but it’s also an essential tool to maintain the functionality of your brain and body. Skipping it can lead to decreased energy and long-term health problems. Therefore, instead of neglecting it, prioritise it and improve your health.