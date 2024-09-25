Strange Eye Disease: A family of two people cannot see at night, and four people cannot see during the day

This case is from Takarsan village, which falls under the Hanumangarh block in Ballia. Ram Pravesh, a resident of this village, lives with his family. Apart from his wife, he has six sons in his family. This family is economically very weak and makes a living by doing laborer work. According to family members, Ram Pravesh’s sons Hari (35), Ramu (27), Bhano (22), and Jayram (20) cannot see during the day. On the other hand, Ramu’s wife Sunita Devi, and one more family member cannot see in the light of the night.

Doctor Reveals the Root Cause of the Problem According to a media report, Dr. Sneha Singh of the Ophthalmology Department of a medical college in Ghazipur says that the family is suffering from a disease related to macular degeneration, which can cause visual impairment. This disease damages the middle part of the retina, which can lead to vision loss.