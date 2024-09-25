scriptStrange Eye Disease: A family of two people cannot see at night, and four people cannot see during the day | Latest News | Patrika News
Strange Eye Disease: A family of two people cannot see at night, and four people cannot see during the day

Strange Eye Disease: A family in Ballia is suffering from a strange eye disease. In this family, four people cannot see during the day, and two members cannot see at night.

BalliaSep 25, 2024 / 10:05 pm

Aishwarya Chouhan

Strange Eye Disease: A strange case has emerged from Ballia in Uttar Pradesh, where six members of a family are suffering from eye problems. Out of these, four people cannot see during the day, and two people cannot see at night. The family members have undergone treatment for this disease in many big hospitals, but the problem has not been resolved.
This case is from Takarsan village, which falls under the Hanumangarh block in Ballia. Ram Pravesh, a resident of this village, lives with his family. Apart from his wife, he has six sons in his family. This family is economically very weak and makes a living by doing laborer work. According to family members, Ram Pravesh’s sons Hari (35), Ramu (27), Bhano (22), and Jayram (20) cannot see during the day. On the other hand, Ramu’s wife Sunita Devi, and one more family member cannot see in the light of the night.

Doctor Reveals the Root Cause of the Problem

According to a media report, Dr. Sneha Singh of the Ophthalmology Department of a medical college in Ghazipur says that the family is suffering from a disease related to macular degeneration, which can cause visual impairment. This disease damages the middle part of the retina, which can lead to vision loss.

Actual Cause Will Be Known After Investigation

Doctors say that macular degeneration can be treated if detected at an early stage. However, if this disease is caused by genetic reasons, treatment may not be very effective. The actual reason behind the eye problem in this family in Ballia will only be known after an investigation.

