Study: Parental Neglect, Ignoring Kids Linked to Stress, Finds Research on 6,000 Children

Looking at the clinic’s data over two years, research was conducted on 6,000 stressed adolescents (children aged 10 to 14) at the paediatric hospital. Most children underwent counselling after two to three check-ups. During this time, the children revealed several reasons directly linked to their parents.

Counsellor Vinod Kumari and Dr. Anuradha Sanadiya’s team also investigated the children’s families. Most children came from single-parent families. The number of children from joint families was negligible, but those with interaction with grandparents were generally normal.

Case One: Repeated Chest Pain A student was hospitalised due to repeated chest pain. Three check-ups revealed normal reports. Counselling revealed that he felt targeted by a teacher at school. He tried to tell his family several times, but no one listened, leading to his stress.

Case Two: Stealing Money from Home A female student came into contact with outsider students living in the neighbourhood. These students got her addicted to drugs. She then started stealing money from home and lying to get money for drugs. Her family never paid attention to her actions. She attempted suicide when she couldn’t get drugs.

Ages 10 to 14: 6 Reasons 1. Being targeted and repeatedly reprimanded by teachers at school 2. Being teased and mocked by fellow students at school 3. Not being listened to by parents at home

4. Parents quarrelling over trivial matters at home 5. Not being allowed to go outside to play 6. Being constantly reprimanded for minor things Ages 14 to 19: 4 Reasons 1. Being reprimanded for mobile phone addiction

2. Loneliness, drug addiction, exam stress 3. Being forced to pursue subjects they dislike by their parents 4. Family members having love affairs These Symptoms Are Not Normal in Children Rapid heartbeat, difficulty breathing, trembling hands and feet, anxiety, sleep problems, dry mouth, nausea, chest pain, and tingling in the body.

February 2024 Saw the Highest Number of Suicide Attempts In February 2024, adolescents in classes 10 and 12 attempted suicide most frequently due to stress. Cases of love affairs also increased during this month. It was found that during this time, exam preparation caused adolescents to stop going out, and when their families reprimanded them, they attempted suicide.