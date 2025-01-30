Study: Parental Neglect, Ignoring Kids Linked to Stress, Finds Research on 6,000 Children

Case One: Repeated Chest PainA student was hospitalised due to repeated chest pain. Three check-ups revealed normal reports. Counselling revealed that he felt targeted by a teacher at school. He tried to tell his family several times, but no one listened, leading to his stress.
Case Two: Stealing Money from HomeA female student came into contact with outsider students living in the neighbourhood. These students got her addicted to drugs. She then started stealing money from home and lying to get money for drugs. Her family never paid attention to her actions. She attempted suicide when she couldn’t get drugs.
Ages 10 to 14: 6 Reasons1. Being targeted and repeatedly reprimanded by teachers at school 2. Being teased and mocked by fellow students at school 3. Not being listened to by parents at home
Ages 14 to 19: 4 Reasons1. Being reprimanded for mobile phone addiction
These Symptoms Are Not Normal in ChildrenRapid heartbeat, difficulty breathing, trembling hands and feet, anxiety, sleep problems, dry mouth, nausea, chest pain, and tingling in the body.
February 2024 Saw the Highest Number of Suicide AttemptsIn February 2024, adolescents in classes 10 and 12 attempted suicide most frequently due to stress. Cases of love affairs also increased during this month. It was found that during this time, exam preparation caused adolescents to stop going out, and when their families reprimanded them, they attempted suicide.
Family Members Should Give Children TimeParents always expect their children to be top performers, which also puts children under stress. Restricting mobile phone use is fine, but parents should first control their mobile phone usage and give their children time. This is especially important during exam time.
-Dr. Suresh Gochar, Professor and Head, Department of Psychiatry