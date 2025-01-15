Study Reveals the Ideal Time to Drink Coffee

What is the Right Time to Drink Coffee? A recent study suggests that drinking coffee in the morning is beneficial for health. According to this research, published in the European Heart Journal, those who consume coffee early in the morning have a lower risk of death from heart disease. Furthermore, their mortality rate is also lower compared to those who drink coffee throughout the day.

Right Time to Drink Coffee: Coffee can be consumed after meals It is suggested that coffee can be consumed approximately 30 minutes after a meal. This improves digestion, says dietician Bliss. Right Time to Drink Coffee: Post-workout

Coffee can be consumed after a pre-workout. Coffee increases alertness and boosts workout performance. Some studies suggest that coffee can reduce exercise fatigue and improve muscle strength. Nutritionist Shalini Garvin Bliss on Drinking Coffee in the Morning Nutritionist Shalini Garvin Bliss says that one should avoid drinking coffee first thing in the morning. She explained that in the first 30-60 minutes after waking up, cortisol is naturally produced in your body, and drinking coffee immediately can be less effective and disrupt the body’s natural cortisol rhythm.

When to Avoid Drinking Coffee Experts believe that one should avoid drinking coffee in the late afternoon or evening. This is because caffeine takes several hours to leave your system, so drinking coffee late in the afternoon or evening can affect your sleep quality.

