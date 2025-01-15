scriptStudy Reveals the Ideal Time to Drink Coffee | Latest News | Patrika News
Health

Study Reveals the Ideal Time to Drink Coffee

Confused about the ideal time to drink coffee? A new study offers some insights into the perfect moment for your caffeine fix.

New DelhiJan 15, 2025 / 03:29 pm

Patrika Desk

Right time to drink coffee: Know what the study says

Right time to drink coffee: Know what the study says

For many, starting the day without a cup of coffee is difficult. Coffee is considered helpful in reducing the risk of various health problems. But are you aware that excessive consumption can lead to several issues? Therefore, it should be consumed in moderation. Today, we will explore what studies say about the right time to drink coffee.

What is the Right Time to Drink Coffee?

A recent study suggests that drinking coffee in the morning is beneficial for health. According to this research, published in the European Heart Journal, those who consume coffee early in the morning have a lower risk of death from heart disease. Furthermore, their mortality rate is also lower compared to those who drink coffee throughout the day.
Right Time to Drink Coffee: Coffee can be consumed after meals

It is suggested that coffee can be consumed approximately 30 minutes after a meal. This improves digestion, says dietician Bliss.

Right Time to Drink Coffee: Post-workout
Coffee can be consumed after a pre-workout. Coffee increases alertness and boosts workout performance. Some studies suggest that coffee can reduce exercise fatigue and improve muscle strength.

Nutritionist Shalini Garvin Bliss on Drinking Coffee in the Morning

Nutritionist Shalini Garvin Bliss says that one should avoid drinking coffee first thing in the morning. She explained that in the first 30-60 minutes after waking up, cortisol is naturally produced in your body, and drinking coffee immediately can be less effective and disrupt the body’s natural cortisol rhythm.

When to Avoid Drinking Coffee

Experts believe that one should avoid drinking coffee in the late afternoon or evening. This is because caffeine takes several hours to leave your system, so drinking coffee late in the afternoon or evening can affect your sleep quality.
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended only to raise awareness about diseases and health-related issues. It is not a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Therefore, readers are advised not to try any medication, treatment, or prescription on their own, but to consult an expert or doctor related to that medical field for advice.

News / Health / Study Reveals the Ideal Time to Drink Coffee

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Congress inaugurates Rs 242 crore Indira Bhawan as new headquarters

Political

Congress inaugurates Rs 242 crore Indira Bhawan as new headquarters

in 3 hours

Delhi School Bomb Threat: Student Arrested, NGO-Political Party and Afzal Guru Links Emerge

National News

Delhi School Bomb Threat: Student Arrested, NGO-Political Party and Afzal Guru Links Emerge

in 13 minutes

Steve Jobs’ Wife ‘Kamala’ Falls Sick at Maha kumbh, 3,000 Devotees Also Unwell

National News

Steve Jobs’ Wife ‘Kamala’ Falls Sick at Maha kumbh, 3,000 Devotees Also Unwell

in 28 minutes

UGC NET Exam for 15th January to be Held on This Day, NTA Issues Notice

Education News

UGC NET Exam for 15th January to be Held on This Day, NTA Issues Notice

in 1 hour

Latest Health

Study Reveals the Ideal Time to Drink Coffee

Health

Study Reveals the Ideal Time to Drink Coffee

in 4 hours

Milk Makhana: Amazing Health Benefits, Aids Sleep and Weight Management

Health

Milk Makhana: Amazing Health Benefits, Aids Sleep and Weight Management

2 days ago

Fenugreek Water: Benefits and Potential Drawbacks

Health

Fenugreek Water: Benefits and Potential Drawbacks

4 days ago

Chia Seeds Consumption May Be Harmful: When to Avoid Them

Health

Chia Seeds Consumption May Be Harmful: When to Avoid Them

4 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.