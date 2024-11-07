scriptThe Horror of Silent Pneumonia, Symptoms Not Visible, Prevention Measures | Latest News | Patrika News
Health

The Horror of Silent Pneumonia, Symptoms Not Visible, Prevention Measures

Silent Pneumonia: Due to air pollution in Delhi, respiratory problems are increasing rapidly, and the AQI level has reached “very poor” category. As a result, cases of Silent Pneumonia (Silent Pneumonia) are on the rise in hospitals.

JaipurNov 07, 2024 / 05:00 pm

Patrika Desk

How to Prevent Silent Pneumonia’s Impact on Heart and Lungs

How to Prevent Silent Pneumonia’s Impact on Heart and Lungs

Silent Pneumonia: The growing problem of air pollution in Delhi is having a severe impact on health, and doctors are concerned about a new type of pneumonia case. According to experts, pollution is leading to an increase in Silent Pneumonia cases, which can be severe but do not show symptoms immediately.

Silent Pneumonia: The Connection with Pollution and Respiratory Problems

The air quality index in Delhi has reached a hazardous level, leading to a rapid increase in respiratory problems. Doctors say that the number of pneumonia patients in emergency wards has increased significantly, including cases of Walking Pneumonia or Atypical Pneumonia, where X-rays show no symptoms of pneumonia, but the patient is severely ill.

The Concern of Silent Pneumonia

There is a significant increase in Silent Pneumonia cases in Delhi, where the infection is severe, but symptoms appear gradually. Such patients may need to be admitted to the ICU, as the severity of the infection is not immediately apparent.

Questions Related to the Impact of Pollution

Although pollution is often discussed, its impact on respiratory health, particularly on severe problems like pneumonia, is not being given sufficient attention. It is unclear whether pollution is the main cause, but the current rise in pneumonia cases is unusual, and it needs to be investigated whether air quality is exacerbating the problem.

Silent Pneumonia: Measures to Stay Healthy

Everyone, especially those with pre-existing conditions, should take care of their health. A healthy lifestyle, including a balanced diet and regular exercise, is essential. Doctors say, “Particularly, consuming nuts, fruits, and vegetables rich in antioxidants and staying hydrated by drinking plenty of water can help.”

Importance of a Balanced Diet and Caution

If someone is not able to maintain a healthy diet, they can take the help of vitamins and other supplements. Those with pre-existing health conditions should consult their doctor before taking any measures. Given the increasing impact of pollution, it is crucial to take proactive health measures to prevent infections like pneumonia.
The increasing cases of Silent Pneumonia in Delhi due to air pollution have alarmed doctors. It is essential to take the impact of pollution seriously and prioritize health security measures to prevent infections like pneumonia.

News / Health / The Horror of Silent Pneumonia, Symptoms Not Visible, Prevention Measures

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Kamala Harris speaks on Trump’s victory, Joe Biden to address America today

Political

Kamala Harris speaks on Trump’s victory, Joe Biden to address America today

1 hour ago

Pakistan’s Yasin Malik’s wife writes a letter to Rahul Gandhi about Peace in J&K

National News

Pakistan’s Yasin Malik’s wife writes a letter to Rahul Gandhi about Peace in J&K

in 3 hours

Bhagam Bhag 2: Akshay Kumar and Govinda’s Duo Will Be Seen on the Screen Again, Know the Details of ‘Bhagam Bhag’ Sequel

Bollywood

Bhagam Bhag 2: Akshay Kumar and Govinda’s Duo Will Be Seen on the Screen Again, Know the Details of ‘Bhagam Bhag’ Sequel

41 minutes ago

Mallikarjun Kharge dissolved district presidents & block Congress committees, and the entire unit

National News

Mallikarjun Kharge dissolved district presidents & block Congress committees, and the entire unit

2 hours ago

Latest Health

The Horror of Silent Pneumonia, Symptoms Not Visible, Prevention Measures

Health

The Horror of Silent Pneumonia, Symptoms Not Visible, Prevention Measures

in 4 hours

Winter Health Tips: Effective Remedies to Reduce Joint Pain and Stiffness

Health

Winter Health Tips: Effective Remedies to Reduce Joint Pain and Stiffness

in 2 hours

Chhath Puja: Yamuna’s Water Can Cause Illness, Know the Precautions

Health

Chhath Puja: Yamuna’s Water Can Cause Illness, Know the Precautions

3 hours ago

New Breakthrough in Diabetes Treatment: Discovery of IL-35 Protein Raises Hopes

Disease and Conditions

New Breakthrough in Diabetes Treatment: Discovery of IL-35 Protein Raises Hopes

21 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.