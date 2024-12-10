Vitamin D Rich Diet: 5 Best Ways for Vegetarians to Get Their Boost

Vitamin D Rich Diet: 5 Easy and Effective Ways for Vegetarians to Get Vitamin D 1. Fortified Tofu Tofu is an excellent source of protein for vegetarians. Now, tofu is also fortified with Vitamin D. 100 grams of fortified tofu contains approximately 101 IU (International Units) of Vitamin D. Note that regular tofu does not contain Vitamin D, so it is essential to choose fortified tofu.

2. Milk For vegetarians who consume dairy products, milk can be a good source. Many companies fortify their milk with Vitamin D. One cup of fortified cow’s milk contains approximately 115 IU of Vitamin D, which helps in strengthening bones. If you are choosing a milk alternative, check the label for Vitamin D content.

3. Cheese Cheese also contains a small amount of Vitamin D, although less than other sources. Fontina and cheddar cheese provide more Vitamin D, while mozzarella and cottage cheese have less. 50 grams of cheese contain an average of 8 to 24 IU of Vitamin D. Some cheese products are also fortified with Vitamin D, so it is beneficial to check the label.

4. Mushrooms Mushrooms are a unique source as they are the only plant-based source of Vitamin D. When exposed to UV light, mushrooms can produce Vitamin D2. For example, UV-treated cremini mushrooms contain up to 1,110 IU of Vitamin D per cup. However, mushrooms grown normally have very little Vitamin D unless they are treated with UV light.

5. Sun Exposure Vitamin D often called the ‘sunshine vitamin’, is produced by our skin when exposed to UVB rays from the sun. Spending just 5 to 30 minutes in the sun a few days a week is usually enough for most people. However, this process can vary depending on factors like location, skin tone, and outdoor activities. Prolonged sun exposure can increase the risk of skin cancer, so it is advisable to get Vitamin D both from sunlight and dietary sources.

Maintaining Vitamin D levels is crucial for overall health and well-being. For vegetarians, it is possible to get the right amount of Vitamin D by consuming Vitamin D-rich food sources and getting adequate sun exposure. By following a balanced diet and lifestyle, you can overcome the deficiency of this essential nutrient and strengthen your bones and overall health.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for awareness purposes only and should not be considered medical advice. Readers are advised to consult a specialist or doctor before adopting any medication or treatment.