scriptWorried About Forgetfulness? Find Relief From 'Forget Flu' | Latest News | Patrika News
Health

Worried About Forgetfulness? Find Relief From 'Forget Flu'

Forget Flu: In today’s fast-paced life, people are increasingly experiencing forgetfulness. This problem is also known as Forget Flu. Let’s find out how to overcome it.

New DelhiJan 08, 2025 / 12:21 pm

Patrika Desk

What is Forget Flu

What is Forget Flu

Forget Flu: Lately, people are experiencing increased forgetfulness. They start by forgetting minor details, initially dismissing them as insignificant. However, this can later lead to several problems. Today, we will discuss how to overcome this issue, known in psychiatric terms as ‘Forget Flu’. Let’s understand what Forget Flu is.

What is Forget Flu?

Experts refer to this condition as ‘Forget Flu’ in psychiatric terminology. Individuals experiencing this often forget minor details initially. Gradually, this progresses from forgetting small things to forgetting important matters. Stress and anxiety can be contributing factors.

How to get rid of the habit of forgetting

Pay attention to your diet

Experts believe that addressing your diet is crucial to overcoming this problem. Consuming nutritious foods is beneficial for memory and improves forgetfulness. A nutritious diet also helps prevent various illnesses.
Regular exercise

Regular exercise is recommended to alleviate this issue. Exercise is believed to be beneficial in managing this problem. Therefore, it’s essential to focus on physical activity.

Stay away from anxiety and stress
To overcome forgetfulness, it’s crucial to avoid anxiety and stress and allow your mind to relax. This is because constant mental preoccupation with a particular task can contribute to forgetfulness.

Keep learning new skills
According to NIH, to keep the brain healthy and active, you should participate in new activities and learn something new at regular intervals. This ensures the brain functions regularly and avoids difficulties in focusing on tasks.
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article aims to raise awareness about diseases and health issues. It is not a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Readers are advised not to self-medicate or self-treat but to consult an expert or doctor related to that medical field for any medication, treatment or prescription.

News / Health / Worried About Forgetfulness? Find Relief From 'Forget Flu'

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Indian-Origin Anita Anand Frontrunner for Canadian PM

World

Indian-Origin Anita Anand Frontrunner for Canadian PM

in 5 hours

Borewell Accident: 22-Year-Old Woman Loses Fight for Life After Falling into Borewell; Had Argued with Fiance Over Phone

National News

Borewell Accident: 22-Year-Old Woman Loses Fight for Life After Falling into Borewell; Had Argued with Fiance Over Phone

in 3 hours

Congress’ new HQ: Indira Gandhi Bhawan opens 15 January

National News

Congress’ new HQ: Indira Gandhi Bhawan opens 15 January

in 4 hours

HMPV Virus: Young Children and Over-65s at Higher Risk, Warns Study

Health

HMPV Virus: Young Children and Over-65s at Higher Risk, Warns Study

in 5 hours

Latest Health

Worried About Forgetfulness? Find Relief From 'Forget Flu'

Health

Worried About Forgetfulness? Find Relief From 'Forget Flu'

in 5 hours

Dr Randeep Guleria’s Advice on Preventing HMPV Infection

Health

Dr Randeep Guleria’s Advice on Preventing HMPV Infection

15 hours ago

FDA Tightens Lead Limits in Children's Food

Health

FDA Tightens Lead Limits in Children's Food

18 hours ago

India Confirms First HMPV Case in 8-Month-Old Bengaluru Infant

Health

India Confirms First HMPV Case in 8-Month-Old Bengaluru Infant

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.