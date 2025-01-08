Worried About Forgetfulness? Find Relief From 'Forget Flu'

What is Forget Flu? Experts refer to this condition as ‘Forget Flu’ in psychiatric terminology. Individuals experiencing this often forget minor details initially. Gradually, this progresses from forgetting small things to forgetting important matters. Stress and anxiety can be contributing factors.

How to get rid of the habit of forgetting Pay attention to your diet Experts believe that addressing your diet is crucial to overcoming this problem. Consuming nutritious foods is beneficial for memory and improves forgetfulness. A nutritious diet also helps prevent various illnesses.

Regular exercise Regular exercise is recommended to alleviate this issue. Exercise is believed to be beneficial in managing this problem. Therefore, it’s essential to focus on physical activity. Stay away from anxiety and stress

To overcome forgetfulness, it’s crucial to avoid anxiety and stress and allow your mind to relax. This is because constant mental preoccupation with a particular task can contribute to forgetfulness. Keep learning new skills

According to NIH, to keep the brain healthy and active, you should participate in new activities and learn something new at regular intervals. This ensures the brain functions regularly and avoids difficulties in focusing on tasks.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article aims to raise awareness about diseases and health issues. It is not a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Readers are advised not to self-medicate or self-treat but to consult an expert or doctor related to that medical field for any medication, treatment or prescription.