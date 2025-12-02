Jaipur: After dumper horror, SUV runs over vehicles, people left in panic

ChatGPT said: Bike stuck under the car. Photo: Patrika
Jaipur: After the dumper, a speeding SUV has now caused havoc in the capital Jaipur. In the Sanganer police station area, a drunk SUV driver rammed into several vehicles late at night, causing damage. Angered locals heavily vandalised the SUV. On receiving information, Sanganer police station reached the spot and rescued the driver from the mob. Police have seized the vehicle.
According to information, late on Monday night in Bairwa Colony, Azad Nagar, Sanganer, an SUV hit a parked magic (a type of small commercial vehicle) and a motorcyclist. After hitting and damaging the vehicles, the SUV driver tried to flee.
At that moment, angry locals broke the SUV's windows by throwing sticks, stones, and other objects. The local residents apprehended the SUV driver and immediately informed the police. Sanganer police, who arrived at the scene, took the injured motorcyclist to the hospital and took possession of the SUV that caused the accident.
Police stated that the SUV had first collided with another car near Terminal-1. After fleeing from there, the SUV driver hit several vehicles along the way. He also struck several pedestrians. Several people are reported to be injured in the accident. People were severely shaken by this incident.
While fleeing, it also hit a motorcycle, which got stuck in the car's front tyre. At that moment, people surrounded the driver. Police who arrived at the scene took the accused driver into custody.
The driver was identified as Raju Verma, a resident of Alwar. Preliminary investigation revealed that he was intoxicated, following which the police conducted his medical examination.
It is worth mentioning that last month, a dumper driver caused havoc in the Harmada police station area of Jaipur. In the Harmada area, a drunk dumper driver rammed into 17 vehicles, crushing over 22 people. 15 people died in the accident.
