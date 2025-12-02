Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Imran Khan

PM Modi

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Jaipur

Jaipur: After dumper horror, SUV runs over vehicles, people left in panic

Jaipur Accident: The havoc of a speeding SUV was witnessed in the capital Jaipur late at night. A drunk driver rammed into and damaged several vehicles.

2 min read
Google source verification

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 02, 2025

Jaipur-SUV-accident

ChatGPT said: Bike stuck under the car. Photo: Patrika

Jaipur: After the dumper, a speeding SUV has now caused havoc in the capital Jaipur. In the Sanganer police station area, a drunk SUV driver rammed into several vehicles late at night, causing damage. Angered locals heavily vandalised the SUV. On receiving information, Sanganer police station reached the spot and rescued the driver from the mob. Police have seized the vehicle.

According to information, late on Monday night in Bairwa Colony, Azad Nagar, Sanganer, an SUV hit a parked magic (a type of small commercial vehicle) and a motorcyclist. After hitting and damaging the vehicles, the SUV driver tried to flee.

Angered locals vandalised the SUV

At that moment, angry locals broke the SUV's windows by throwing sticks, stones, and other objects. The local residents apprehended the SUV driver and immediately informed the police. Sanganer police, who arrived at the scene, took the injured motorcyclist to the hospital and took possession of the SUV that caused the accident.

Hit several vehicles

Police stated that the SUV had first collided with another car near Terminal-1. After fleeing from there, the SUV driver hit several vehicles along the way. He also struck several pedestrians. Several people are reported to be injured in the accident. People were severely shaken by this incident.



Motorcycle stuck under the car

While fleeing, it also hit a motorcycle, which got stuck in the car's front tyre. At that moment, people surrounded the driver. Police who arrived at the scene took the accused driver into custody.

Driver is a resident of Alwar

The driver was identified as Raju Verma, a resident of Alwar. Preliminary investigation revealed that he was intoxicated, following which the police conducted his medical examination.

Last month, a dumper caused havoc

It is worth mentioning that last month, a dumper driver caused havoc in the Harmada police station area of Jaipur. In the Harmada area, a drunk dumper driver rammed into 17 vehicles, crushing over 22 people. 15 people died in the accident.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

rajasthan news

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

02 Dec 2025 09:23 am

English News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / Jaipur: After dumper horror, SUV runs over vehicles, people left in panic

Big News

View All

Jaipur

Rajasthan

Trending

Rajasthan Housing Board Approves New Projects, All Records to Go Digital

RHB
Jaipur

Jaipur to get two major projects, including an elevated road, in the new year costing ₹273 crore

Elevated-Road-2
Jaipur

Cold Wave Alert: Rajasthan on Alert from December 2-4, Minimum Temperatures to Drop to 4 Degrees in These Areas

Jaipur

Rajasthan Horror: Family Catches Couple, Sets Them Ablaze with Petrol

lover
Crime

Rajasthan: Relief Package Approved for Farmers as Over 33% of Kharif Crops Damaged in 3777 Villages Across Six Districts

Jaipur
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.